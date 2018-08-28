Search

St Edward’s crowned Langdon Academy Sportshall Athletics champions

PUBLISHED: 10:00 15 January 2019

St Edward’s had plenty to celebrate after winning the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership Year Five and Six Sportshall Athletics Competition.

A strong field of 18 teams took part in the event, with the results from both the boys’ and girls’ competition combined to decide the overall champion.

St Edward’s finished the girls’ category in top spot but finished runners-up to St Helen’s in the boys, but it was still enough to secure a comfortable success overall.

St Luke’s, meanwhile, finished second overall, thanks in part to a strong showing in the girls’ competition where they finished second.

In third place were St Helen’s, who were helped by winning the boys’ competition where they shone in the field events.

Other teams to do well included St Francis’ who finished fourth overall after picking up bronze in both categories while St Anthony’s finished fifth.

Cleveland, Aldersbrook, Sandringham, Nelson, Avenue, St Joachim’s, Langdon, Essex, Elmhurst, St Michael’s, Lathom, Godwin and Shaftesbury also competed.

