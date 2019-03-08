Search

Fastest sprinters in the world heading to London Stadium

PUBLISHED: 07:00 10 May 2019

Sprinter Reece Prescod and Stef Reid with students on the track (Pic: Henry Browne)

Sprinter Reece Prescod and Stef Reid with students on the track (Pic: Henry Browne)

Four of the world's very best 100m sprinters have been lined up for this July's Muller Anniversary Games at the London Stadium, including the second quickest man ever and Britain's two leading lights in the event.

Having established himself as Britain's current number one at 100m courtesy of a 9.91 best and a European title last year, Zharnel Hughes will be looking to go one better on his second-place finish at last year's edition of the Games. Alongside Hughes, fellow Briton Reece Prescod will relish lining up in his home city following eye-catching performances over the last two seasons.

A world championships finalist in 2017 and European silver medallist last year, the 23-year-old Londoner has bold ambitions for 2019, with Linford Christie's record of 9.87 one of his targets.

Alongside the British stars, two world-class athletes with 11 Olympic and world medals between them, Canadian Andre De Grasse and Jamaica's Yohan Blake will be joining the spectacular line-up.

De Grasse will be hoping to re-assert his authority on the global sprinting stage after a lengthy injury spell.

A triple Olympic medallist in 2016, De Grasse's appearance at the Muller Anniversary Games marks his first ever race in London.

But a man who is no stranger to the London Stadium having won three Olympic medals back in 2012, is Jamaican Yohan Blake. The second fastest man in history over 100m with a time of 9.69 seconds, Blake's presence in the field is the latest exciting announcement in the countdown to July's showpiece in the capital.

Fresh on the back of multiple Olympic and World medallists being confirmed in the women's equivalent in Dina Asher-Smith (GBR) Elaine Thompson (JAM), Dafne Schippers (NED) and Marie-Josee Ta Lou (CIV), this year's Müller Anniversary Games is shaping up to be another showcase of world-class athletics talent.

The Games has seen history made on numerous occasions in recent years, with some memorable performances from British names such as Sir Mo Farah, Laura Muir and the aforementioned Dina Asher-Smith, while para athletics stars Kare Adenegan and Sophie Hahn both broke world records in 2018.

Tickets for the Müller Anniversary Games are still available via www.britishathletics.org.uk.

