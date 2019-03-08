Royal Docks Academy student Mayindo set to represent her country

100m runners Karen Mayindo (Pic: Kelly Clark) Archant

Royal Docks Academy student Karen Mayindo is preparing to compete in a national 100m running event.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The year 10 student, who is a former gymnast, is the Essex schools champion in the track event, having only taken it up at the age of 13.

She will now represent the county later in the summer, having won the Essex Schools Athletics Championships.

"It feels really good to be champion. The competition was a challenge as I had been injured for three months beforehand," Mayindo said.

You may also want to watch:

"I am now looking to get into the international competition. To get there, I need to train hard."

Karen practises her running four times each week at Be Fit Today Track Academy and at school.

Tom Woolsgrove, head of PE, said: "I am very proud of Karen. She works very hard on her training.

"To have a county champion at Royal Docks is a fantastic achievement, both for us and for her."

"It is great to have Karen as part of the school as she is a wonderful role model for other girls who are aspiring to be athletes and sportspeople."