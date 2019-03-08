Olympic champion Ohuruogu pays special visit to Monega School to inspire youngsters

Former Olympic champion Christine Ohuruogu paid Monega Primary School a special visit (Pic: Jacob Ranson) Archant

Stratford's former Olympic champion Christine Ohuruogu paid Monega Primary School a special visit as part of their Black History Month celebrations.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Former Olympic champion Christine Ohuruogu paid Monega Primary School a special visit (Pic: Jacob Ranson) Former Olympic champion Christine Ohuruogu paid Monega Primary School a special visit (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

The four-time Olympic medallist shared her stories and showed off her medals to a number of pupils during an assembly at the Manor Park-based school.

Ohuruogu, who was recently inducted into England Athletics' Hall of Fame for her achievements during her career, went on a tour of the school, popped into classes to say hello and asked a number of student questions during their assembly.

The 400m champion's main message to the children on the day was to work hard and dream big.

"Whenever I get the medals out you hear the room get excited, and say how pretty they are. Of course I like looking at them as well," Ohuruogu told the students.

Former Olympic champion Christine Ohuruogu paid Monega Primary School a special visit (Pic: Jacob Ranson) Former Olympic champion Christine Ohuruogu paid Monega Primary School a special visit (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

"When I look at them, I don't say they're pretty, I remember all the blood, sweat and tears I put in to get them and become one of the best in the world.

You may also want to watch:

"If you want to win anything you have to put the work in. No one let me have these for free, they took hard work.

"If you want to get something in life you have to put the work in, be committed, even if you don't want to. Also go out and dream about what you want to do in life, as that's what I did."

Former Olympic champion Christine Ohuruogu paid Monega Primary School a special visit (Pic: Jacob Ranson) Former Olympic champion Christine Ohuruogu paid Monega Primary School a special visit (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

The World and Commonwealth Games gold medallist also admitted to the schoolchildren that she didn't have a role model and just got into the sport out of luck, due to her love for running about outside with her six brothers and her sister when growing up.

"I didn't really have anyone to inspire me, I just enjoyed running. Growing up we didn't have a TV in our house, so we were always outside playing."

Deputy headteacher Michael Patient said: "It's an absolute honour to have a national hero come to our school, especially as she grew up in Newham, and for these guys to have a role model like that come back to visit our school means a lot to us.

"We're really appreciative that she has taken the time and our kids will really benefit from seeing someone of her stature in the community in our school.

Former Olympic champion Christine Ohuruogu paid Monega Primary School a special visit (Pic: Jacob Ranson) Former Olympic champion Christine Ohuruogu paid Monega Primary School a special visit (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

"It's probably something that our children don't do enough of, sport and exercise, so hopefully this will inspire them to want to go on and accomplish similar things to what she has in her career."