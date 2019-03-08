England Athletics Hall of Fame honour for Newham's Olympic champion Ohuruogu

Newham's Christine Ohuruogu had more to celebrate as she was inducted into England Athletics' Hall of Fame.

Ohuruogu was one of eight athletics legends to be honoured at the Hall of Fame and National Volunteer Awards at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole.

And she admitted there had been many highlights over her career, which saw her become the first British woman to win a global 400m title, win Olympic and Commonwealth gold, as well as World and European Indoor 4x400m relay golds.

"It has been such a long career, there is no one particular highlight, there have been so many," she said.

"The relays were always a lot of fun. It was nice to have people around you and to get to the podium and celebrate with other people.

"I retired last year and prior to retiring I'd been doing a degree and I just graduated this summer.

" I've still been following athletics, and watching athletes, and staying in touch with athletes and I'll try and help wherever I can."

Joining Ohuruogu in the Hall of Fame were triple jumper Phillips Idowu, heptathlete Kelly Sotherton, hammer thrower turned commentator Paul Dickenson, coach Jenny Archer, European 400m champion and British record holder Robbie Brightwell, Olympic bronze medalist steeplechaser Mark Rowland and the late Willie Applegarth, who won 4x100m gold at the 1912 Olympics.

Chris Jones, chief executive of England Athletics, added: "It's wonderful to bring together people from all parts of the country and all areas of athletics and running to celebrate those who make our sport great.

"The stars welcomed into this year's England Athletics Hall of Fame have earned their place among the legends of the sport and, equally, we're delighted our National Volunteer Awards can hero the invaluable contribution of the volunteers who work so hard to benefit the sport we all love."

Among the nine volunteers to receive awards on the night was Kevin Diedrick, from Woodford Green AC with Essex Ladies, who took the official of the year honour.