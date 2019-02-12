Athletics: No half measures for Viewtube Runners

Viewtube Runners at the Olympic Park half marathon Archant

Viewtube Runners took part in the local Olympic Park half marathon at the weekend, with many setting personal bests.

Brian McDowell (1:33.31) led the group home, just ahead of Sayeed Asad Haq (1:33.48), as Eddie Carillo clocked a best of 1:36.45.

Robert Skedgell (1:44.45), Charlie Kingdon (1:56.19), Harry Papanastasiou (1:56.44), Malgorzata Jermakowicz (1:59.23), Deborah Harouma (2:28.39) and Michelle Angela Panyandee (2:31.31) also went faster than before over the 13.1-mile distance.

Others: Ivaylo Enchev 1:40.04, Mike Bristow 1:44.19, Anna Balawejder 1:47.47, Susan McDowell 1:56.23, Jenny Winter 1:59.10, Ellie Page 2:02.18, Paul Conlon 2:02.45, Frank Da Silva 2:03.21, Rajesh Kerai 2:04.55, Carmen Kearney 2:08.21, Shalia Mughal 2:32.26, Gianne Fanti 2:32.41, Suzi Brent 2:57.04.