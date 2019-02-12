Search

Athletics: No half measures for Viewtube Runners

PUBLISHED: 14:00 14 February 2019

Viewtube Runners took part in the local Olympic Park half marathon at the weekend, with many setting personal bests.

Brian McDowell (1:33.31) led the group home, just ahead of Sayeed Asad Haq (1:33.48), as Eddie Carillo clocked a best of 1:36.45.

Robert Skedgell (1:44.45), Charlie Kingdon (1:56.19), Harry Papanastasiou (1:56.44), Malgorzata Jermakowicz (1:59.23), Deborah Harouma (2:28.39) and Michelle Angela Panyandee (2:31.31) also went faster than before over the 13.1-mile distance.

Others: Ivaylo Enchev 1:40.04, Mike Bristow 1:44.19, Anna Balawejder 1:47.47, Susan McDowell 1:56.23, Jenny Winter 1:59.10, Ellie Page 2:02.18, Paul Conlon 2:02.45, Frank Da Silva 2:03.21, Rajesh Kerai 2:04.55, Carmen Kearney 2:08.21, Shalia Mughal 2:32.26, Gianne Fanti 2:32.41, Suzi Brent 2:57.04.

