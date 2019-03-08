Muller Anniversary games announces Track Academy as official charity partner for 2019

Track Academy Founder Connie Henry with former Olympic, World and Commonwealth 400m champion Christine Ohuruogu MBE at their Summer Invitational Archant

British Athletics has confirmed that it will be working closely with Track Academy in 2019, announcing that it will be the Official Charity Partner to the Müller Anniversary Games at the London Stadium this summer (20-21 July).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Founded over 10 years ago by former international triple jumper Connie Henry, Track Academy helps to support young people across London from disadvantaged backgrounds through a combination of hosting athletics sessions, educational support and 1:1 mentoring sessions.

Already holding 'grassroot-to-elite' links through the support of key-name ambassadors such as Lord Sebastian Coe, Daley Thompson, Dame Kelly Holmes and Michael Johnson, Track Academy's work was recently featured on ITV's 'Run For Your Life' documentary, with British Athletics supporting the production team with behind the scenes access at the SPAR British Athletics Indoor Championships 2019.

As part of the relationship between British Athletics, the Muller Anniversary Games and Track Academy, the charity will receive donations from ticket purchasers who will have the opportunity to donate £0.25, £0.50 or £1.00 at point of ticket confirmation for the Müller Anniversary Games.

Major Events Director for British Athletics, Cherry Alexander MBE said:"We are delighted to be working with Track Academy; a charity that is doing wonderful things across London to develop a variety of skills from young people with disadvantaged backgrounds.

"As the National Governing Body for athletics and a host of major events, we hope that this partnership will serve to both shine a light on and elevate the great work the Academy is doing inspiring young people to choose sport."

"It's vitally important that whilst staging events like the Müller Anniversary Games, we are able to give back to the community, and Track Academy is exactly the type of charity that we feel should be supported by this year's event via the spotlight we can shine on their work, as well as funds donated by ticket purchasers."

You may also want to watch:

Commonwealth Games medallist and Track Academy founder Connie Henry spoke on the partnership: "We are absolutely thrilled that Track Academy has been chosen as the Official Charity Partner to the Müller Anniversary Games.

"The work we do with our young people is genuinely life-changing.

"Some of our students have gone on to graduate from university after being expelled from school more than 30 times. Others have competed for Great Britain on the world stage.

"The money raised for Track Academy during the Anniversary Games will make an enormous difference to our young people and we're very grateful for this amazing opportunity."

The Müller Anniversary Games is one of the top outdoor athletics events in the world and the only event in the 2019 IAAF Diamond League series which hosts a two-day meeting.

Many of the world's best athletes will go head-to-head at this year's must-see event, which will mark the start of a ten-week countdown to the IAAF World Championships in Doha (28 September - 6th October).

The Müller Anniversary Games has seen history made on numerous occasions in recent years, with some memorable performances from British names such as Sir Mo Farah, Laura Muir and Asher-Smith, while para athletics stars Kare Adenegan and Sophie Hahn both broke world records there in 2018.

Tickets for the Müller Anniversary Games are on sale at www.britishathletics.org.uk.