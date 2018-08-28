Langdon Academy celebrate memorable double at sportshall athletics event

School won both the boys’ and girls’ events at borough competition

Sportshall athletics certainly seems to be an area that Langdon Academy students impress in after a string of stunning results for the school this month.

There was reason for Langdon to celebrate at the Newham Year Seven Sportshall Athletics Competition as they claimed a memorable double, winning both the boys’ and girls’ events.

Schools from across the London Borough of Newham travelled to Kingsford Community School to take part in the event.

The girls’ competition drew squads from Cumberland, East London SS, Forest Gate, Langdon and St Angela’s.

Teams from Brampton Manor, Cumberland, East London SS, Kingsford, Langdon and St Bonaventure’s all competed in the boys’ event.

Langdon finished first overall in the girls’ competition after winning the track section and coming second behind Cumberland in the field events.

The boys’ competition saw a clean sweep for Langdon as they triumphed in both the track and field sections.

There was further joy for Langdon in the Newham Year Eight Sportshall Athletics Competition as they triumphed in the girls’ competition.

The event was hosted by Langdon and the home team saw off the challenge from Brampton Manor, Kingsford, Stratford and St Angela’s to triumph.

The Langdon Year Eight girls’ squad were also able to demonstrate their all-round ability as their finished top in both the track and field sections.

The Year Eight boys’ team, meanwhile, came third in their competition, behind winners St Bonaventure’s and runners-up Kingsford.

Langdon came second in the field events and finished third in the track standings.

* Langdon Academy also played host to the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership Year Three & Four Sportshall Athletics Competition which was won by St Edward’s.

Teams from Aldersbrook, Avenue, Cleveland, Elmhurst, Essex, Godwin, Langdon, Lathom, Nelson, Sandringham, St Anthony’s, St Edward’s, St Helen’s and St Joachim’s took part.

St Edward’s came out on top following a string of top performances, with Essex second and St Joachim’s third.

All the youngsters involved certainly enjoyed themselves, regardless of where their squad finished.