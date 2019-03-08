Golden delight for hammer Heads as Beagles siblings shine at South of England

Newham & Essex Beagles Katie Head celebrates winning gold at the South of England Championships (pic NEB) Archant

Newham & Essex Beagles saw siblings Katie and Thomas Head claim a stunning golden double at the South of England Championships at Bedford at the weekend.

The hammer-throwing duo - who are coached by dad Paul, the former Commonwealth Games silver medalist - came out on top in the senior events, with Katie launching a personal best 60.63 metres.

That left her more than eight metres clear of the field and brother Thomas completed the stunning family double with a season's best of 61.51.

Gintas Degutis had won shot put gold with 14.34, while Andrew Adegbite took under-20 triple jump bronze with 13.71, just three centimetres ahead of Beagles clubmate Aaron Ashmead-Shoye.

Matthew Beatty added discus bronze with a throw of 50.51, just two centimetres behind silver medalist Samuel Woodley, and Beagles had their share of success on the track as well

William Adeyeye - coached by former World and European silver medalist and Commonwealth Games champion Tony Jarrett - took gold in the under-20 110m hurdles in a personal best of 14.23secs.

Ben Snaith claimed 400m silver in 47.55, as Emmanuel Sosanya finished seventh in a season's best of 48.61.

Snaith had clocked 48.18 to win his heat ahead of Sosanya (49.42) and repeated the trick in their semi-final with a time of 48.81, as Sosanya crossed in 49.39.

Nick Armstrong added another silver for Beagles in the 800m in 1.53.58, less than a second behind winner Ben Murphy, after winning his heat in 1.57.56.

But Zoe Thompson was pipped to a bronze medal in the under-20 women's 200m by just two hundredths of a second, after clocking a season's best 24.69 following her 25.06 heat.

Dolita Shaw finished seventh in 25.71 and also made it through to the 100m final, finishing eighth in 12.31 after recording a time of 12.23 in her heat.

David Bolarinwa missed out on a place in the men's 200m final after finishing fifth in his semi-final in 21.89, having clocked a season's best 21.87 to place third in his heat.

Beagles return to British League Premier Division action at Allianz Park on Sunday, with further fixtures still to come in Sheffield (July 6) and Birmingham's Alexander Stadium (August 3).