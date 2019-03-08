Farah wins Great North Run again as young Beagles show potential in inter-counties

Sir Mo Farah wins the Men's Elite Race during the 2019 Simplyhealth Great North Run in Newcastle. PA Wire/PA Images

Mighty Mo Farah completed an unprecedented sixth successive Great North Run victory on Sunday as he managed a new best time for the event.

The 36-year-old Newham & Essex Beagle was in sparkling form as he clocked 59 minutes and seven seconds to finish well clear.

The dashing Knight used the race as preparation for next month's Chicago marathon, with the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in mind.

"I've really enjoyed it," he said. "It was good to test myself. Things are looking good and I'm happy with the win.

"Tokyo is definitely on the cards - as an athlete you always want to represent your country. You just have to take it one year at a time. Hopefully, come Tokyo time, we will be in the mix."

Few would bet against Farah taking medals in both those events as he continues to put in the hard yards of preparation to achieve his goals.

While the older generation of Beagles were pounding the streets in North East England, younger club members were showing what they could closer to home at the South of England inter-counties championship for under-15s and under-20s.

It was a meeting for the Beagles field event stars to excel and they managed it with two gold medals.

Joss Foot is a fairly new member to the Newham club, but he showed his ability with a great series of throws in the under-20 javelin.

His best was 59.17m, which gave him the victory for Essex by over eight metres.

Meanwhile, in the triple jump Theo Fadayiro was also a great success.

He only managed one legal jump on the day, but the effort of 13.58m gave him the victory.

In the under-20 shot, Ramzan Mohsan managed a best of 11.06m which placed him eighth, while in the under-15s Nathaniel Hanson was in action.

Taking his place in the high jump, he earned third place with a leap of 1.70m at his second attempt as Essex won the meeting overall.

Meanwhile, the Beagles Academy is back for Autumn.

If your child is in school years one to eight (minimum age of six and interested in athletics, sign them up to join.

Sessions are at the London Marathon Community Track in Stratford.