Calverton win Cumberland sportshall athletics event

PUBLISHED: 16:00 31 January 2019

Calverton's Year Five & Six Sportshall Athletics team face the camera (pic: Calverton Primary School)

Archant

Youngsters triumphed against some of the best talents in Newham

Calverton Primary School had plenty to celebrate after winning the Cumberland School Sport Partnership Year Five & Six Sportshall Athletics event.

The competition was held at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford and drew a field from schools across Newham.

The competition saw the youngsters compete in various events including speed bounce, javelin and chest push as well as a variety of jumps and races.

Calverton’s squad, made up of 35 talented youngsters and also featuring a handful of year four students, all performed brilliantly on the day which allowed them to secure top spot.

By winning the competition, Calverton will now to progress to another event featuring some of the best team from a similar qualifier hosted by the Langdon School Sport Partnership.

The winners of that event will then go on to represent the borough of Newham at the London Youth Games in Crystal Palace later this year, when they will test themselves against the capital’s best.

