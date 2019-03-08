Beagles sprint stars striking gold again as they lead the way in UK under-17 rankings

Sprinting has been the tour de force this summer for the Newham & Essex Beagles with two of their young stars leading the way for the club and in the UK.

Beagles star Joel Pascall-Menzie on the podium Beagles star Joel Pascall-Menzie on the podium

Bedford was the venue for the English under-15 and under-17 Championships at the weekend and once again the Beagles stars stood head and shoulders above the rest.

Under-17 Joel Pascall-Menzie has had a magnificent season and reached new heights in Bedford with a double gold and two personal bests along the way.

The Beagle stormed into the final of the 100m with wins in both his heat and the semi-final, clocking 10.78 seconds and a new stunning best of 10.36 along the way.

He didn't need to go that fast in the final as the UK-ranked number one came home in 10.46 to strike gold.

Pascall-Menzie then added a second gold in the 200m on Sunday as again he proved unbeatable.

After clocking 22.04 to win his heat and 21.56 in the semi-final he went even faster in the final where a best of 21.05 won him another gold and put him top of the rankings in that event as well.

Aleeya Sibbons has also been in stunning form this season and the weekend was no exception.

After winning her 100m heat in 12.24 she then upped her game to clock 11.88 to win the semi-final.

Then in the final Sibbons came home in a similar time of 11.90 to strike gold.

Also in action in Bedford was Ossari Acquah who competed in both under-15 sprints.

In the 100m, he was second in his heat in 11.58 and improved that to 11.47 in the semis, though his third place was not enough to reach the final.

Aaron Ashmead-Shoye had a tough time in the triple jump where his best effort of 12.91m was only enough for 11th.

Meanwhile, in the under-15 girls' 100m, Newham's Sariyha Shoyelu-Armstrong was fifth in her heat clocking 12.79, while in the same event Olivia Tinubu was seventh in 13.36.

In the ambulant events, Toby Markham was in action.

The T38 athlete was fifth in the 100m where he came home in 12.73, while in the 200m he was fourth in 26.04.

The story of Pascall-Menzie and Sibbons is the great one of the summer, though.

They are on the top of the tree and they both look to have bright futures in athletics.