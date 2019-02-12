Athletics: Philip relishing European Indoors trip

Asha Philip (centre) on her way to winning the Women's 60m final, during day one of the SPAR British Athletic Indoor Championships at Arena Birmingham. PA Wire/PA Images

Newham & Essex Beagles star Asha Philip will go into next month’s European Indoor Championships in great form, writes Ziad Chaudry.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Philip will look to defend her 60m title after an excellent show at the Müller Grand Prix IAAF World Indoor Tour meet in Birmingham last Saturday.

The 29-year-old was second in 7.15secs, between double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson (7.13) of Jamaica and Ivory Coast’s Marie-Josée Ta Lou (7.15).

“I am grateful for that,” said Philip. “It was a great run from me. I think I have still got a little bit more to work on but I definitely improved from my heat which I am happy with. Now on to the European Indoor Championships.

“This was definitely good preparation for Glasgow. I faced some of the world’s best and now I’ve got to do it in Europe. Doing three rounds at trials last week and two more it’s tiring, but I feel I am in a great position ahead of the Europeans.”