Athletics: Beagles star Philip delighted with Berlin best

Asha Philip at the European Indoor Championships earlier this year (pic Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Newham & Essex Beagles star Asha Philip ensured a World Championships spot in Berlin on Sunday, writes Ziad Chaudry.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 28-year-old ran the race of her life in the women's 100m at the Olympic Stadium and equalled her personal best of 11.10secs.

Poland's Ewa Swoboda won in a best of 11.07, as China's Xiaojing Liang (11.13) took third in a personal best.

You may also want to watch:

Imani Lansiquot, who is currently second in the domestic rankings and hopes to join Philip and Dina Asher-Smith in Doha, was fifth in 11.20 having met the qualification standard with 11.09 in Switzerland.

And Philip, second to Asher-Smith at the British Championships and world trials, was delighted to turn her season round at just the right time, saying: "I wasn't thinking about anything else but the qualifying time.

"I didn't want to give up. I didn't come this far to give up and I didn't give up. Even my legs and body telling me otherwise, I did not give up and got the qualifying time.

"I've equalled my PB and I haven't been that close for a while now because I've been injured for the last two years. To know I was able to come here and come to trials and come top two, then following week get the qualifying time, that was always my aim.

"I have to perform when it matters and that's what I did. I performed at the trials and I performed here. I still go to the championships having that same fire."