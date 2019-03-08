Search

Advanced search

Athletics: Beagles star Philip delighted with Berlin best

PUBLISHED: 11:00 03 September 2019

Asha Philip at the European Indoor Championships earlier this year (pic Jane Barlow/PA)

Asha Philip at the European Indoor Championships earlier this year (pic Jane Barlow/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Newham & Essex Beagles star Asha Philip ensured a World Championships spot in Berlin on Sunday, writes Ziad Chaudry.

The 28-year-old ran the race of her life in the women's 100m at the Olympic Stadium and equalled her personal best of 11.10secs.

Poland's Ewa Swoboda won in a best of 11.07, as China's Xiaojing Liang (11.13) took third in a personal best.

You may also want to watch:

Imani Lansiquot, who is currently second in the domestic rankings and hopes to join Philip and Dina Asher-Smith in Doha, was fifth in 11.20 having met the qualification standard with 11.09 in Switzerland.

And Philip, second to Asher-Smith at the British Championships and world trials, was delighted to turn her season round at just the right time, saying: "I wasn't thinking about anything else but the qualifying time.

"I didn't want to give up. I didn't come this far to give up and I didn't give up. Even my legs and body telling me otherwise, I did not give up and got the qualifying time.

"I've equalled my PB and I haven't been that close for a while now because I've been injured for the last two years. To know I was able to come here and come to trials and come top two, then following week get the qualifying time, that was always my aim.

"I have to perform when it matters and that's what I did. I performed at the trials and I performed here. I still go to the championships having that same fire."

Most Read

Chairman of trustees insists school will not close at end of the year

Grangewood Independent School in Forest Gate. Picture: Ken Mears

Canning Town care home with ‘problematic culture’ placed in special measures

Canning Town care home Summerdale Court has been placed into special measures after being rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission. Picture: Google street view.

Plaistow murder: Homicide detectives name 18-year-old stabbed to death on Chadd Green

Santino Angelo Dymiter died after being stabbed in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

‘It’s a full blown emergency’: Council launches consultation in bid to tackle poor air quality

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz at the launch of the consultation. Picture: Andrew Baker

Campaigners begin occupation of ExCeL entrance ahead of Canning Town arms fair

There was a heavy police presence at the protests in the run-up to DSEI 2019. Picture: Luke Acton

Most Read

Chairman of trustees insists school will not close at end of the year

Grangewood Independent School in Forest Gate. Picture: Ken Mears

Canning Town care home with ‘problematic culture’ placed in special measures

Canning Town care home Summerdale Court has been placed into special measures after being rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission. Picture: Google street view.

Plaistow murder: Homicide detectives name 18-year-old stabbed to death on Chadd Green

Santino Angelo Dymiter died after being stabbed in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

‘It’s a full blown emergency’: Council launches consultation in bid to tackle poor air quality

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz at the launch of the consultation. Picture: Andrew Baker

Campaigners begin occupation of ExCeL entrance ahead of Canning Town arms fair

There was a heavy police presence at the protests in the run-up to DSEI 2019. Picture: Luke Acton

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Athletics: Beagles star Philip delighted with Berlin best

Asha Philip at the European Indoor Championships earlier this year (pic Jane Barlow/PA)

Orient coach felt fans played huge part at Salford

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (right) during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Newham paramedic taking on English Channel charity swim challenge

Michael Palmer, far right, with some of his fellow swimmers. Picture: London's Air Ambulance

What a drama! UEL gets 100pc mark for students landing roles on stage

UEL drama students with Gideon Reeling professionals in 'Land of the Dead'... from left: Nicola Jallim, Adam Redmore, Sonya Cullingford, Tim Lewis, Miranda Letten, Sarah Filgate and Lewis Miles. Picture: Gideon Reeling

Campaigners begin occupation of ExCeL entrance ahead of Canning Town arms fair

There was a heavy police presence at the protests in the run-up to DSEI 2019. Picture: Luke Acton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists