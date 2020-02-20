Search

Beagle Baddick shows best form in Barcelona

PUBLISHED: 14:14 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:14 20 February 2020

Newham & Essex Beagles competed in the Barcelona half marathon (pic Suzie Richards)

Archant

Newham & Essex Beagles Frank Baddick ran a personal best of 63.54 to finish 38th in a field of 16,500 at the Barcelona Half Marathon on Sunday.

Baddick, having run 64.18 in Manchester in October and 24.00 at the Alsager five-mile race on February 2, was fourth British athlete home.

And with the main trial race still to come at the Vitality Big Half on March 1, he is hoping to earn selection for the World Half Marathon Championships in Poland on March 29.

Clubmate Wayne Bell also travelled over to Spain to take part, having been forced to pull out with injury a year earlier.

And after working hard to make amends and get to the start line this time around, with a sub-75 minute target to earn a spot in the London Marathon, he produced a late surge in the closing 800 metres to finish in 74.59.

Beagles head to the National Cross-Country Championships at Wollaton Park in Nottingham, where a team of six will tackle the 12k course, which is certain to be muddy after the recent storms to hit the UK.

