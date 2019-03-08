All-star line-up for UEL sports awards

British and Commonwealth cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie (pic: Paul Harding/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

An all-star line-up of student athletes from a variety of sports will be honoured at University of East London's annual sports celebration tonight (Wednesday).

File photo dated 19-08-2008 of Christine Ohuruogu reacts after winning gold in the Women's 400 metres at the National Stadium at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games in China. File photo dated 19-08-2008 of Christine Ohuruogu reacts after winning gold in the Women's 400 metres at the National Stadium at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games in China.

The event at The O2 will see British and Commonwealth boxing champion Lawrence Okolie present some of the prizes to top scholar athletes.

And special guest Christine Ohuruogu MBE, the former Commonwealth, World and Olympic 400m champion, will also present an award for individual achievement.

The event celebrates UEL's sporting achievers and recognises their hard work and success during the year. Student-athletes include top slalom canoeist and Tokyo Olympic hopeful Chris Bowers and seated shot put paralympian athlete Vanessa Wallace, who won gold at the IPC Athletic European Championships.

Director of sport Matthew Tansley said: "I'm proud to celebrate the incredible achievements made in sport at UEL this year. The sporting talent being honoured at these awards resonates with our 10-year strategy, Vision 2028 to make a positive difference to student, graduate and community success.

"Our goal is to become the leading careers-focused, enterprising university in the UK and sport is one of the key areas where UEL already stands above other London universities.

"Through its accreditation with the Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme (TASS), UEL is the only institution in the capital to offer a full support package to our talented athletes with this Sport England funded partnership."

Okolie began boxing at the age of 18 after watching Anthony Joshua win gold at the 2012 Olympics in London and pursued psycho-social studies at UEL.

Although currently on a break from his studies, UEL remains his home training base and Okolie gives boxing masterclasses to students.

He said: "Having come into boxing at 18, I appreciate how young people coming into the sport are keen to have the best training available.

"UEL have really helped and supported me throughout my career and I'm keen to give something back to help up-and-coming athletes excel at this great sport.

"While my ambition is to become a world champion, it is a privilege to be in a position to help the people closest to me and causes that resonate with me personally."