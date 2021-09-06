News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Athletic Newham earn bragging rights over local rivals Clapton

Jacob Ranson

Published: 11:00 AM September 6, 2021    Updated: 2:51 PM September 6, 2021
Athletic Newham and Clapton in action at the Newham Leisure Centre

Athletic Newham and Clapton in action at the Newham Leisure Centre - Credit: Tim Edwards

Athletic Newham continued their strong start to life in the Essex Senior League as they sealed a narrow 2-1 victory over local rivals Clapton. 

Potchu Mendes and Richard Kone scored a goal in each half to seal the three points, although The Tons did score through Darnell Kithambo at the Newham Leisure Centre. 

Chris Davis’ men are due to travel away to Little Oakley tomorrow (Tuesday) as they look to build on their latest victory. 

Neighbours Clapton are due to host Sawbridgeworth Town at the Newham Leisure Centre on Wednesday, 7.45pm.  

The Tons will fancy their chances against fellow strugglers the Robins after both teams have had slow starts to the new season and sit near the foot of the league table. 

Both sides then have a break from action over the weekend as fellow Essex Senior League teams play catch up in fixtures. 

