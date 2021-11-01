Performances are all testament to manager's preparation says Hammers Ben Johnson

West Ham United's Ben Johnson (centre) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game at Villa Park. - Credit: PA

Ben Johnson says his rising confidence was key to scoring in West Ham United’s 4-1 Premier League win at Aston Villa.

The young right-back netted the Hammers’ opening goal with a superbly taken strike, collecting Declan Rice’s pass before cutting in from the right and curling a low and accurate shot into the bottom left-hand corner.

It should have set the Irons on their way to a dominant win at Villa Park, but instead the visitors lost their focus and allowed Ollie Watkins to sweep in an equaliser. Even after Ezri Konsa was sent-off for bringing down Jarrod Bowen, Villa continued to threaten, with Lukasz Fabianski tipping Watkins’ header onto the crossbar.

David Moyes sensed trouble and brought on Manuel Lanzini to settle his team down, with the desired result, as first Pablo Fornals scored at the end of a counter-attack before the Argentinian teed up Bowen to complete a deserved victory.

“The away fans are class! They really get us up for the game, as soon as we come out for the warm-up, the away fans are singing already," Johnson said.

“It was a great win again and we are happy to do that for us and for the fans as well and it turned out to be a brilliant away win.

“You could say that. To be fair, it’s testament to the manager to be honest. When I’ve been out of the team, he’s always prepared me as if I am playing.

“Of course, I’m playing under Vlad and Ryan on the right and obviously Cress on the left, working with them and seeing what they do well is something that’s helped me a lot.

“Sometimes last year, could I have been ready to come in? We don’t know, but now I think I’ve seized the opportunity and wanted to enjoy my football, which is what I’ve always done.

Johnson was delighted to score his second goal for the club he joined as a schoolboy.

West Ham United's Ben Johnson (centre) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Villa Park. - Credit: PA

“It’s all about confidence. There are times when I get the ball out wide and my opponent is there and although I want to cross it with my right, sometimes I don’t think it and I’ve got a left foot I can use and I can cut in and add a different dimension.

“The space opened up and I just wanted to place it and thankfully it was pacey enough and it beat the ‘keeper.”



