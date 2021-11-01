West Ham still have more says Moyes after Aston Villa thrashing

David Moyes paid tribute to the backing of the Claret & Blue Army after the Hammers' 3,000 travelling fans overcame significant travel disruption to roar their team onto a 4-1 victory at Aston Villa on Sunday.

With trains out of action throughout the morning and early afternoon due to inclement weather en route, the Hammers fans ensured they got to Villa Park by hook or by crook to witness another away day to remember.

Ben Johnson, Declan Rice, Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen all hit the back of the net as their team made it a club-record eight Premier League away games unbeaten and moved level on points with third-placed Manchester City.

And for the boss, the most encouraging thing is that he feels there is still more to come from his team.

Aston Villa's John McGinn (right) heads at goal during the Premier League match at Villa Park. - Credit: PA

"The supporters were magnificent once again," Moyes insisted.

You may also want to watch:

"Great credit to the supporters because I know that the trains were difficult today - even my son was coming down to the game on the train and he had problems.

"Thanks to all the supporters, they were great and hopefully they've enjoyed that as well. We've scored two goals down their end late on too, so I'm sure they did.

"We had to fight hard to get that win, even though the scoreline is a comfortable one.

"It was a really good result and I have to say a really hard-fought one.

"Even when Aston Villa were down to ten men it was far from easy.

"The game probably changed a bit at that time and we can play better, but I'm thrilled that we got four goals.

"There are ten or 12 teams, maybe more, who are really close [in standard] and any one of them can win on any week.

"Just at the moment though we've got a really good group of players that I have to keep driving on.

"We're not going to sit back and enjoy it too much, even though I'm smiling and loving the thought of the victory.

"It's a fabulous victory but I'm looking for even better performances, I have to say.

"We're unbeaten away and we're not fazed by games on the road.

"I think we've got to the stage where we're really confident in a lot of the things we do."