News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > Sport

Newham Beagles star Asha Philip happy with opening indoor races

Logo Icon

Ziad Chaudry

Published: 2:00 PM February 2, 2021   
UK Athletics

Newham & Essex Beagles Asha Philip - Credit: UK Athletics

Newham & Essex Beagles Asha Philip says she was happy with her performance at her opening 2021 indoor season races in Karlsruhe, Germany on Friday.

The 30-year-old is pursuing a place in the British Team for the forthcoming European Indoor Championship which will take place in Torun, Poland in early March. She clocked 7.26secs in the qualifying heats before lowering her time to 7.22 in the final of the indoor 60m where she finished fifth.

Britain's fastest female sprinter Dina Asher-Smith, who is expected to win the European title come competition time, was a clear winner, posting a world-leading 7.08, followed by France's Orlann Ombissa-Dzangue (7.16) and Ajla Del Ponte (7.17).

"I was really happy about my performance today and was not expecting that," said Philip who four years ago won the European Indoor women's 60m title in Belgrade, Serbia. "In the next weeks I hopefully will be doing some more races. My goal is to work hard, stay focused and hopefully get faster."

You may also want to watch:

Athletics

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Newham Council

Changes to controversial Newham parking scheme announced

Jon King

Author Picture Icon

Emergency Services

Air ambulance lands in East Ham

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon

Plans for new West Ham Park playground approved

Rachael Burford, Local Democracy Reporter

person

Coronavirus

Newham behind its Covid-19 vaccination target

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus