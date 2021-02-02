Newham Beagles star Asha Philip happy with opening indoor races

Published: 2:00 PM February 2, 2021

Newham & Essex Beagles Asha Philip says she was happy with her performance at her opening 2021 indoor season races in Karlsruhe, Germany on Friday.

The 30-year-old is pursuing a place in the British Team for the forthcoming European Indoor Championship which will take place in Torun, Poland in early March. She clocked 7.26secs in the qualifying heats before lowering her time to 7.22 in the final of the indoor 60m where she finished fifth.

Britain's fastest female sprinter Dina Asher-Smith, who is expected to win the European title come competition time, was a clear winner, posting a world-leading 7.08, followed by France's Orlann Ombissa-Dzangue (7.16) and Ajla Del Ponte (7.17).

"I was really happy about my performance today and was not expecting that," said Philip who four years ago won the European Indoor women's 60m title in Belgrade, Serbia. "In the next weeks I hopefully will be doing some more races. My goal is to work hard, stay focused and hopefully get faster."