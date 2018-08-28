Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Archant’s Sports Quiz of the Year

PUBLISHED: 11:00 25 December 2018

Santa Claus is often spotted in sports grounds at this time of year (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Santa Claus is often spotted in sports grounds at this time of year (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Test your knowledge of what has happened in the world of sport over the past 12 months

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from all on the sports desk at Archant London & Essex.

It certainly has been a memorable 12 months for all of the teams we cover, from the joy of trophy success to the heartbreak of relegation.

There have also been plenty of records broken, while there have been plenty of of heroes, both new and old, for us to right about.

It always seems right at this time of year to reflect on what has been a glorious 12 months of sport.

And what better way to look back than by taking part in our quiz of what happened in sport in 2018.

Will you be a turkey or a Christmas cracker when it comes to your knowledge of what has happened this year.

Test yourself and share our quiz to see how you compare among your friends at this special time of year.

Most Read

Five teenagers guilty of murdering Promise Nkenda in Valentine’s Day attack

Anton Muir, Ephraim Idris, Ishaq Abdille and Shemar Dawes were all convicted of murdering Promise Nkenda. Picture: Met Police

Experienced West Ham defender left frustrated by Watford loss

Pablo Zabaleta wins a header against Watford

Rapper J Hus is jailed for carrying a knife outside Westfield Stratford City

J Hus, who has six convictions for 10 offences, has been jailed today. Pic: Met Police

Brown packages, Travis cards, and a ‘fraternity’: What was going on in this council division?

The depot in Bridge Road, where RMS and the Travis Perkins office are based. Picture: Polly Hancock

Further suspects sought in connection with ‘brutal’ beating of Jordan Douherty, 15, outside Collier Row community centre as Newham teen convicted of killing

Police are appealing to trace these five suspects in connection with the brutal beating of Jordan Douherty before he was murdered outside a Collier Row community centre. Photo: Met Police

Most Read

Meet the unsung heroes working across east London on Christmas Day

Firefighters from Ilford Fire Station who will be on duty over Christmas. Megan Cutts, Jim Jobson and Chloe Cornhill.

Recorder letters: NHS and Queen’s Hospital, Retailery, economy expansion, parking fees, respect for shopworkers and social care system.

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust.

A127 Ardleigh Green Bridge Christmas roadworks cancelled

Contractors installing protective sheeting over the railway before demolition. Picture: Transport for London

Brothers jailed after stabbing man at Rainham pub

Two brothers have been jailed after stabbing a man at the Albion Pub in Rainham

Romford station staff member walks length of Elizabeth Line to raise thousands of pounds for charity

Tony Brindley who has raised over £3000 for the Romford Samaritans by walking the length of the Elizabeth Line.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Archant’s Sports Quiz of the Year

Santa Claus is often spotted in sports grounds at this time of year (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Christmas Toy Appeal 2018: School pupils and fitness coach drop off last minute donations

Newham-based personal trainer, Dave McQueen, with his donation. Picture: Kevin Jenkins

Experienced West Ham defender left frustrated by Watford loss

Pablo Zabaleta wins a header against Watford

Team News: Dagenham & Redbridge vs Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient forward Macauley Bonne celebrates with Josh Coulson after scoring against Gateshead (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Basketball: Lions tame Sharks again in BBL Trophy

Justin Robinson on the ball for London Lions against Sheffield (pic Graham Hodges)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists