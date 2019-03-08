Search

Altmore win Langdon hot potato event

PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 March 2019

Altmore celebrate winning the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership Year One Mixed Hot Potato event (pic: LASP)

The latest news from the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership

Altmore Infant School had plenty to cheer after winning the Langdon Academy Year One Mixed Hot Potato Competition.

In total, 10 schools took part in the event with Altmore joined by teams from Cleveland, Elmhurst (A and B), Essex, Nelson, Purfleet, St Antony’s, St Edward’s, St Joachim’s and St Luke’s.

The initial group stage saw the teams split into three groups, two of which contained four sides and the other featured three.

Eight teams made it through to the quarter-finals, where Altmore beat Nelson 2-0, Essex defeated St Edward’s 2-0, St Antony’s overcame Elmhurst A 2-0 and St Luke’s downed Cleveland 2-0.

Altmore recorded a 2-0 success over St Antony’s in their semi-final, while the other last four tie saw Essex triumph 2-1 against St Luke’s.

Altmore then beat Essex 2-1 in the final, while St Luke’s placed third after defeating St Antony’s 2-0 in a play-off to cap a frantic day of action.

