School Sport: Altmore crowned handball champions

Altmore celebrate being crowned champions (Pic: Pat Hector) Archant

Altmore Primary School had plenty to celebrate after winning the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership Year One and Two Handball competition.

The competition saw six teams take part, with winners Altmore joined by Aldesbrook, Langdon, St Anthony's, St Francis and St Winefride's.

The top four from the initial group stages progressed into the semi-finals of the competition.

Altmore finished second with four wins and a loss behind the unbeaten Aldesbrook while Langdon and St Francis finished in third and fourth respectively.

The group winners Aldesbrook cruised to a 5-2 win over St Francis while Altmore won 5-1 against Langdon to set up the final.

Altmore nabbed a 4-3 win over Aldesbrook to get revenge on their opponents for their group stage defeat and be crowned champions of the tournament.

The event was one of a number held recently.