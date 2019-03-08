Altmore crowned Langdon handball champions

Altmore celebrate winning the handball tournament (Pic: Pat Hector) Archant

Altmore School had plenty to celebrate after winning the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership Year One & Two Mixed Handball Competition.

The competition saw six teams take part, with winners Altmore joined by Aldersbrook, Langdon, St Edward's, St Joachim's and St Luke's.

All six teams competed in one group with the top four reaching the quarter-finals as St Edward's and St Joachim's finished fifth and sixth respectively.

In the semi-finals, group runners-up Altmore beat Langdon 1-0, and group winners Aldersbrook nabbed a 2-1 victory over fourth-place St Luke's.

St Luke's then recovered to beat Langdon 2-1 in the third-place play-off, while Altmore cruised to a 4-1 triumph over Aldersbrook in the final.

Altmore were crowned champions and got revenge on Aldersbrook for being the only team to beat them at the competition when they lost 3-1 in the opening match.