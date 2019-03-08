Search

Altmore crowned Langdon handball champions

PUBLISHED: 10:00 30 April 2019

Altmore celebrate winning the handball tournament (Pic: Pat Hector)

Archant

Altmore School had plenty to celebrate after winning the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership Year One & Two Mixed Handball Competition.

The competition saw six teams take part, with winners Altmore joined by Aldersbrook, Langdon, St Edward's, St Joachim's and St Luke's.

All six teams competed in one group with the top four reaching the quarter-finals as St Edward's and St Joachim's finished fifth and sixth respectively.

In the semi-finals, group runners-up Altmore beat Langdon 1-0, and group winners Aldersbrook nabbed a 2-1 victory over fourth-place St Luke's.

St Luke's then recovered to beat Langdon 2-1 in the third-place play-off, while Altmore cruised to a 4-1 triumph over Aldersbrook in the final.

Altmore were crowned champions and got revenge on Aldersbrook for being the only team to beat them at the competition when they lost 3-1 in the opening match.

Murder investigation launched after two people found dead in Custom House

Police at the scene in Vandome Close, Custom House. Picture: Jon King

Man, 57, hospitalised after Canning Town stabbing

Cambus Road in Canning Town. Picture: Google.

Newham's 25 bus route most 'soiled' with blood, urine, vomit and broken glass

A number 25 bus passes by the Bow Flyover.

Guilty: Heroin and crack dealers from East Ham and Stratford who boasted cash on Snapchat

Shuiab Omar Awadh, 24 and Bobo Faki, 19. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Renewed appeals to find missing mum who disappeared with just her phone and £3 eight months ago

Mary Jane Mustafa went missing in Custom House in May. Picture: Family handout

