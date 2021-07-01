Alisha Lehmann departs West Ham United for Aston Villa

Published: 1:30 PM July 1, 2021

Birmingham City's Rebecca Holloway (left) and West Ham United's Alisha Lehmann battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at the SportNation.bet Stadium, Solihull. - Credit: PA

West Ham United have confirmed that Alisha Lehmann has departed the club to sign for fellow Women's Super League side Aston Villa.

The 22-year-old Swiss International spent the second half of last season out on loan at Everton after she made a total of 9 appearances for the Hammers in the first part of the 2020-21 campaign.

Lehmann joined the Hammers in the summer of 2018 from BSC Young Boys Frauen from her homeland and scored nine goals in her debut season for the Irons, earning a nomination for the PFA Women's Young Player of the Year award.

Lehmann also appeared for the club in the 2019 FA Cup Final against Manchester City at the conclusion of West Ham's first ever season as a professional women's team.

West Ham's Alisha Lehmann (centre) and Cho So-hyun (right) line up before the 2019 Women's FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, London. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

On the deal new Aston Villa boss Carla Ward said "Alisha comes with both experience and an unbelievable amount of potential.

"At 22, Alisha has already shown in recent seasons that she can light up any WSL game.

"I'm delighted she's put pen to paper and I'm looking forward to working with her, Alisha's a really exciting addition to the group."