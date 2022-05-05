Newham & Essex Beagles star Sibbons strikes double gold for Bath
- Credit: Team Bath
Newham & Essex Beagles sprinter Aleeya Sibbons struck gold at the 2022 BUCS and BT Outdoor Athletics Championships.
Sibbons is in her first year as an Architecture student at University of Bath, where she is supported by a Santander Scholarship, and eased to victory in her 100m heat and semi-final.
And she claimed the individual title in a time of 11.70secs, just two hundredths of a second clear of Edinburgh's Alyson Bell.
Sibbons then made it a double cause for celebration as she teamed up with Amy Pye (Biology), Steff Fisher (Sport & Exercise Science) and Ellie Grove (Psychology) to win gold in the women's 4x100m relay in 46.82.
Fisher was sixth in the 400m hurdles in a personal best of 63.98, while Grove clocked a new best of 56.49 for seventh in the 400m.
Amelia Willis went sub-seven minutes for the first time in the 2,000m steeplechase, finishing in eighth in 6.54.59 and Jimmy Seacombe was seventh in the men's 400m in 48.64.
The men's javelin saw Tom Dollery (56.33m) and Cameron Darkin-Price (43.22) finish sixth and 12th respectively, while Ben Sutton (6.90m) was eighth in long jump and Oliver Simmonds equalled his high jump best of 1.85m to finish 10th.
Visit teambath.com/athletics for more details.