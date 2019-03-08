Aldersbrook celebrate win in Langdon Academy football event

Aldersbrook Primary School won the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership Year One & Two Mixed Football Competition (pic: LASP) Archant

The latest results from the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Aldersbrook Primary School had reason to cheer after winning the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership Year One & Two Mixed Football Competition.

Nine teams from across Newham took part in the event, with Altmore, Avenue, Langdon, Nelson, Sandringham, St Edward's, St Joachim's and St Winefride's also taking part.

You may also want to watch:

The teams were split into two pools in the initial group stage with eight of the nine teams making it through to the quarter-finals.

In the last eight, Aldersbrook beat Nelson 5-0, St Edward's were 1-0 victors over Altmore, St Winefride's defeated St Joachim's 1-0 and Langdon edged a sudden-death shootout against Sandringham.

Aldersbrook then recorded a 2-0 success over Langdon in the semi-finals, with St Winefride's beating St Edward's by the same score in the other tie.

After Langdon beat St Edward's 1-0 in the third-place play-off, Aldersbrook claimed the title with a 2-1 triumph against St Winefride's in an enthralling ginal game.