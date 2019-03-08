Search

Aldersbrook celebrate win in Langdon Academy football event

PUBLISHED: 10:00 17 May 2019

Aldersbrook Primary School won the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership Year One & Two Mixed Football Competition (pic: LASP)

The latest results from the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership

Aldersbrook Primary School had reason to cheer after winning the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership Year One & Two Mixed Football Competition.

Nine teams from across Newham took part in the event, with Altmore, Avenue, Langdon, Nelson, Sandringham, St Edward's, St Joachim's and St Winefride's also taking part.

The teams were split into two pools in the initial group stage with eight of the nine teams making it through to the quarter-finals.

In the last eight, Aldersbrook beat Nelson 5-0, St Edward's were 1-0 victors over Altmore, St Winefride's defeated St Joachim's 1-0 and Langdon edged a sudden-death shootout against Sandringham.

Aldersbrook then recorded a 2-0 success over Langdon in the semi-finals, with St Winefride's beating St Edward's by the same score in the other tie.

After Langdon beat St Edward's 1-0 in the third-place play-off, Aldersbrook claimed the title with a 2-1 triumph against St Winefride's in an enthralling ginal game.

