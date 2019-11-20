Poll

General election 2019: Meet your West Ham constituency candidates

Voters go to the polls on December 12. Picture: Rui Vieira PA Archive/PA Images

The full list of candidates standing for West Ham at the general election has been published.

The following people, in alphabetical order, will be battling for your votes in the run up to the December 12 poll.

Lyn Brown - Labour Party

"This election is about more than just ending Tory Brexit chaos. It's about who will provide the investment and fairness our communities desperately need. We've endured ten pain-filled years of the Tories slashing vital public services whilst simultaneously giving the richest massive tax breaks. If I'm re-elected, I'll fight to get the investment we need to rebuild the NHS and put police back on our streets, to create opportunities for us all and a safe, fair and prosperous future for our children.

"I'll keep campaigning for youth workers, more nurses and doctors, shorter waiting times, decent secure affordable homes and much-needed funding for our schools.

Lyn Brown is the Labour Party candidate for West Ham. Picture: Labour Party Lyn Brown is the Labour Party candidate for West Ham. Picture: Labour Party

"I'll continue fighting for you to have the final say on Brexit. I'll campaign to remain, because I believe it's best for West Ham; best for Britain. Let's get rid of this chaotic, self-serving Tory government. It's time for real change. It's time for Labour."

Paul Jobson - Christian People's Alliance

"Talking to peoples of diverse backgrounds, I find there is a richness of life in West Ham. I am aware of the dysfunctional nature of our politics causing massive division.

"I think of great reforming people such as Elisabeth Fry, William Booth, James Kier Hardy, David Livingstone and William Wilberforce. These were some of my heroes who through a Christian world view changed this nation. We have erased them from our collective memory. I left school at 16 and did a craft apprenticeship. I worked as a machine setter on the shop floor of an engineering firm. I have lived in Plaistow since 1995 and recognise this borough is still impoverished.

Paul Jobson is the Christian People's Alliance candidate for West Ham. Picture: Christian People's Alliance Paul Jobson is the Christian People's Alliance candidate for West Ham. Picture: Christian People's Alliance

"I am seeing people as God created, not digitally evolved DNA relegating them to impersonalised numbers.

Our priorities include leaving the EU as soon as possible; supporting marriage and the family; protecting the unborn; making tax fair and fighting crime by supporting people leaving prison."

Humera Kamran - Communities United Party

"I am a professional make-up artiste who has lived in London for the past 19 years. I have done a few Islamic courses and am also passionate about politics. I am married and a mother of four children. My passion for politics stems from the failures of the mainstream political parties on housing, transport, employment and crime.

Humera Kamran is the Communities United Party candidate for West Ham. Picture: Communities United Party Humera Kamran is the Communities United Party candidate for West Ham. Picture: Communities United Party

"I am currently focused on how knife crime is being considered by the government with overwhelming figures demonstrating that less attention is paid to it. Given our wards are unsafe with some assumed to only carry knives for the fear of their lives, it is necessary for the government to put measures in place for society to feel protected."

Humera is also campaigning against relationships and sex education (RSE) being taught to young children. She wants to stop homelessness, end parking charges being used as a money-making scheme and break the Labour Party's hold in West Ham.

Danny Keeling - Green Party

Danny Keeling is the Green Party candidate for West Ham. Picture: Green Party Danny Keeling is the Green Party candidate for West Ham. Picture: Green Party

Newham Green Party convenor, Danny has served as senate co-chair for the Young Greens and was the first Green candidate to stand for local election in Canning Town South, finishing unelected but beating four candidates.

From Canning Town, Danny believes in Britain being carbon neutral by 2030, with £100bn a year to tackle the climate emergency and a nationwide retrofit insulation programme. He will restore the NHS by publicly funding it without the private sector and expand provision for free dentistry, prescriptions and improved mental health support. He stands with colleagues within a remain party, campaigning for a People's Vote.

In 2016 he was commended at the Houses of Parliament as Donor of the Year by charity Anthony Nolan, for matching with and then donating stem cells directly to a patient. Following which he raised money and promoted awareness of the ease of registering as a donor and donating. Danny works with a LGBTIAQ+ arts collaborative.

Sara Kumar - Conservative Party

Sara Kumar, Conservative candidate for West Ham. Picture: West Ham Conservatives Sara Kumar, Conservative candidate for West Ham. Picture: West Ham Conservatives

"We need more affordable housing. Too many people struggle with high rents and poor housing. I will work tirelessly to ensure that we build more affordable, attractive homes that are fit for individuals and families.

"Transport continues to struggle; the services are overcrowded and Crossrail has been delayed. I will push for better services across buses, tube and DLR. Small businesses are key to our economy, they create jobs and pay taxes that fund public services. I will fight against unfair regulations that punish local entrepreneurs.

"I will support the investment of additional resources for the local NHS and the Metropolitan Police. I will use my influence to highlight the areas where can give people the chance to thrive and develop, bringing opportunity for all. If elected, I will serve the whole of West Ham, who can rely on me to raise their issues in Parliament."

Eimear O'Casey - Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats candidate for West Ham, Eimear O’Casey. Picture: Alex Tuppen Liberal Democrats candidate for West Ham, Eimear O’Casey. Picture: Alex Tuppen

"I care about making West Ham a fairer and more prosperous place. To achieve this I will always back policy guided by evidence and compassion. I have a positive and progressive vision that includes embracing diversity, making streets safer and creating equal opportunity for all."

Eimear has lived in east London for six years. She is a magistrate, sitting at courts in Stratford and Bow, and is an advocate for progressive criminal justice reform. Experience in court has made Eimear conscious of the devastation violence and knife crime can cause.

In her day job, she advises organisations about corruption in Russia and the former Soviet Union. Eimear has been a Liberal Democrat for almost 10 years. Brexit turned her into a campaigner. She also chairs the east London branch of the People's Vote group, campaigning to give the population a chance to have a final say and stop Brexit.

Emma Jane Stockdale - Brexit Party

Emma Jane Stockdale is the Brexit Party candidate for West Ham. Picture: E. J. Stockdale Emma Jane Stockdale is the Brexit Party candidate for West Ham. Picture: E. J. Stockdale

Emma is a senior sales executive in the housing industry assisting people to get onto the property ladder. Since 2016 Emma has co-produced films for Eurosceptic think tank, The Bruges Group.

Emma said: "Meeting and recording to film pro Brexit MP's, economists and business minds has compounded my belief that the democratic mandate must be enacted. We need to restore trade and links with the Anglosphere and beyond."

The average time a person stays living in Canning Town is four years so at 12 as a local, Emma is well aware of West Ham's urgent issues: crime, poverty, drugs, homelessness, youth unemployment and under employment. Vocational apprentice schemes are vital, yet investment and focus has dissipated woefully over a quarter of a century nationwide, disparaging swathes of young people who could have become professional craftspeople, chefs, agricultural and hospitality staff as was commonplace in the 80s and 90s. Emma advocates 'equality of opportunity' for all.