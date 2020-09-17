Search

Advanced search

‘It’s your right’: Youngsters in Newham among those urged to register to vote

PUBLISHED: 15:00 17 September 2020

Young people are among those being urged to register to vote. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Archive/PA Images

Young people are among those being urged to register to vote. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Archive/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

Young people are among those urged to register to vote as part of a week-long campaign to increase voter numbers.

The political literacy organisation, Shout Out UK, has teamed up with City Hall to promote registering to vote. Picture: Shout Out UKThe political literacy organisation, Shout Out UK, has teamed up with City Hall to promote registering to vote. Picture: Shout Out UK

Youngsters, renters, black, Asian and ethnic minorities from across Newham and the rest of the capital are being called on to get their voices heard and register to exercise their right.

More than 20 per cent of people eligible to vote were not registered to do so in the borough in 2017, according to a 2019 Cabinet Office report.

This week’s push seeks to improve voter numbers among groups identified as being under-represented in the campaign backed by City Hall and the political literacy organisation Shout Out UK.

TV host, Aaron Roach Bridgeman, who supports Shout Out UK, said: “The only way to positively contribute and impact your future as a young person is to have your voice, opinion and perspective heard on both a local and national level via our right and entitlement to vote.

Matteo Bergamini is the founder and CEO of Shout Out UK, a political literacy organisation. Picture: US Embassy LondonMatteo Bergamini is the founder and CEO of Shout Out UK, a political literacy organisation. Picture: US Embassy London

“Register and be heard. You are the future, so it’s your right to be part of shaping it.”

You may also want to watch:

London has one of the lowest voter registration rates in the UK, according to the Cabinet Office.

One in three young Londoners are not registered to vote, a 2019 study by the Greater London Authority shows.

A total of 83pc of Londoners from a black ethnic background are registered, compared to 94pc of eligible white British Londoners.

In total, 85pc of social renters and 86pc of private renters are registered to vote, compared to 93pc of homeowners.

Among its benefits, registering to vote can impact people’s credit rating and ensure juries are diverse.

Matteo Bergamini, who founded Shout Out UK when he was 22, said: “As a Londoner, the pride I have in my city is in the diverse voices we have.

“So we at Shout Out UK couldn’t be more excited to be the delivery partner for the Greater London Authority’s London Voter Registration Week 2020.”

The week is being run with the help of the London Voter Registration Strategic Partnership which is made up of statutory bodies including the Electoral Commission and civil society organisations from across the capital.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

PROMOTED CONTENT

Flexible return to work in a safe environment is good for us all

SAFETY FIRST: Firms have taken COVID-19 secure measures.

For the past six months, employers and employees have been adapting to ways of working from home. The green light has now been given to many people to go back to offices safely. From flexible hours and staggered starting times to deep cleaning, we’re getting ready for new ways of working.

Safety first as children return to classrooms

WARM WELCOME: Children will be socially distanced in the classroom. Picture: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

School’s in for summer – and beyond – with health experts agreeing that pupils safely returning to their studies is “positively” the right thing to do. It’s vital for all children’s welfare, not just in terms of students’ future education but also mental and physical well-being, as well as social interaction of classmates.

Inspirational teaching at NewVIc helps students make a difference

Rabia Iqra PICTURE: supplied by NewVIc

NewVIc sixth form student Rabia Iqra shares her lockdown experience and ambitions for her future

Most read

Crews on scene as fire engulfs third floor flat in Plaistow

Around 70 firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a third-floor flat in a block in Maud Road. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Primary school in Forest Gate confident infection has not spread after three Covid-19 cases

Elmhurst Primary School has confimed two members of staff and a child have tested postive for Covid-19. Picture: Ken Mears

East Ham facility now offering free coronavirus testing for anyone with symptoms

A walk-through coronavirus testing facility is open in East Ham. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

Wanted for murder: Detectives appeal for help tracing Lithuanian with links to Dagenham, Forest Gate and Ilford

Arunas Kasciukas is wanted on a European arrest warrant issued in Lithuania for a murder committed in his former homeland in October 2018. Picture: MPS

Coronavirus: Redbridge could face local lockdown with highest infection rates across London with Havering and Newham close behind

Coronavirus is on the rise in Brent. Picture: PA/Danny Lawson
Education Promo

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Crews on scene as fire engulfs third floor flat in Plaistow

Around 70 firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a third-floor flat in a block in Maud Road. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Primary school in Forest Gate confident infection has not spread after three Covid-19 cases

Elmhurst Primary School has confimed two members of staff and a child have tested postive for Covid-19. Picture: Ken Mears

East Ham facility now offering free coronavirus testing for anyone with symptoms

A walk-through coronavirus testing facility is open in East Ham. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

Wanted for murder: Detectives appeal for help tracing Lithuanian with links to Dagenham, Forest Gate and Ilford

Arunas Kasciukas is wanted on a European arrest warrant issued in Lithuania for a murder committed in his former homeland in October 2018. Picture: MPS

Coronavirus: Redbridge could face local lockdown with highest infection rates across London with Havering and Newham close behind

Coronavirus is on the rise in Brent. Picture: PA/Danny Lawson

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Fans column: The more things changes, the more things stay the same at West Ham

West Ham United's Felipe Anderson appears dejected after the Premier League match at London Stadium.

‘It’s your right’: Youngsters in Newham among those urged to register to vote

Young people are among those being urged to register to vote. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Archive/PA Images

Hands up anyone in east London having an illicit affair... well, that’s quite a lot of you!

Secret affair? Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

Impact of coronavirus test shortage revealed as investigation finds no slots anywhere in London

People queue up outside a walk through coronavirus testing centre. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Suspected county lines dealer charged after police raid in East Ham

This is the moment officers raid a property in East Ham as part of an investigation into county lines drug dealing. Picture: Kent Police