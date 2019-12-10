General election 2019: Climate change, crime, Brexit and the NHS debated at Langdon Academy hustings

Election candidates for East Ham Alka Sehgal Cuthbert (The Brexit Party), Stephen Timms (Labour), Michael Fox (Liberal Democrats) and Kamran Malik (Communities United Party) with Langdon Academy pupils. Picture: Amir Shah / Langdon Academy. Archant

Four election candidates for East Ham debated climate change, crime, Brexit, the NHS and more in a hustings at Langdon Academy.

More than 150 pupils took part as long-serving MP and Labour candidate Stephen Timms, The Brexit Party's Alka Sehgal Cuthbert, Liberal Democrats' Michael Fox and Communities United Party's Kamran Malik were asked about various issues.

The school said the Green Party and Conservatives were also invited but didn't attend.

In the style of the BBC programme Question Time, candidates were each given a minute to respond to questions, with the debate chaired by staff and pupils.

Principal Jamie Brooks said: "Our students were very impressive and demonstrated impeccable standards in holding the candidates to account.

"All of the candidates will have found this a challenging experience and I'm very grateful to all of them for taking the time out from their campaigning."

Crime and the NHS were some of the more divisive topics among candidates, while issues such as tuition fees were also raised by pupils.