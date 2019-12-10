Search

Advanced search

General election 2019: Climate change, crime, Brexit and the NHS debated at Langdon Academy hustings

PUBLISHED: 17:00 10 December 2019

Election candidates for East Ham Alka Sehgal Cuthbert (The Brexit Party), Stephen Timms (Labour), Michael Fox (Liberal Democrats) and Kamran Malik (Communities United Party) with Langdon Academy pupils. Picture: Amir Shah / Langdon Academy.

Election candidates for East Ham Alka Sehgal Cuthbert (The Brexit Party), Stephen Timms (Labour), Michael Fox (Liberal Democrats) and Kamran Malik (Communities United Party) with Langdon Academy pupils. Picture: Amir Shah / Langdon Academy.

Archant

Four election candidates for East Ham debated climate change, crime, Brexit, the NHS and more in a hustings at Langdon Academy.

More than 150 pupils took part as long-serving MP and Labour candidate Stephen Timms, The Brexit Party's Alka Sehgal Cuthbert, Liberal Democrats' Michael Fox and Communities United Party's Kamran Malik were asked about various issues.

The school said the Green Party and Conservatives were also invited but didn't attend.

You may also want to watch:

In the style of the BBC programme Question Time, candidates were each given a minute to respond to questions, with the debate chaired by staff and pupils.

Principal Jamie Brooks said: "Our students were very impressive and demonstrated impeccable standards in holding the candidates to account.

"All of the candidates will have found this a challenging experience and I'm very grateful to all of them for taking the time out from their campaigning."

Crime and the NHS were some of the more divisive topics among candidates, while issues such as tuition fees were also raised by pupils.

PROMOTED CONTENT

NewVIc College alumni shares her university experience

NewVIc College alumni Anastasija is currently studying a BA degree in German and Russian

Meet NewVIc alumni Anastasija as she reflects on her journey from sixth form to her first year at university.

3 ways music lessons can benefit your child's development

Newham Music Trust is home to musical groups of all kinds suitable for a range of different playing abilities, and musicians of all ages. Photo Credit Lidia Crisafulli.

"Newham Music is the award-winning Music Education Hub for Newham, striving to ensure that all children and young people have the opportunity to make music," says Jill Meredith, Development and Communications Officer at Newham Music Academy.

"Don't underestimate the importance of what a musical education can do for your child. Music creates a positive, vibrant culture for young people in schools and communities and is a great way of celebrating their abilities and achievements, as well as supporting and enhancing their learning" added Jill as she explains how taking part in musical activities can help children develop socially and exposes them to a host of opportunities they wouldn't find elsewhere.

"Make the most of your time at NewVIc"

Ana Lissa has just completed her vocational Level 2 course in Travel and Tourism at NewVIc

Ana Lissa, who is progressing onto her level 3 course at NewVIc, says : "You'll be amazed with all it has to offer"

Most read

Newham named as the most polluted borough in the UK

A British Heart Foundation study has named the most polluted places in the UK. Picture: PA/Press Association Images

Forest Gate primary school removes homophobic and misogynistic books but problems remain, says Ofsted

Zakariya Primary School in Forest Gate. Picture: Google.

East Ham dangerous driver who caused M11 crash turning off his Bluetooth given suspended jail sentence

Nizaur Rahman was driving his silver BMW convertible 320i along the hard shoulder before he crashed into a Mini on the M11. Picture: Google

Delays on c2c network after 'person injured' at Fenchurch Street

Fenchurch Street station, near Tower Hill. Picture: Mike Brooke.

First tenant announced for Royal Albert Dock business district

Artist's impression of how the ABP development will look when completed. Picture: Simon Kennedy
Education Promo

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Newham named as the most polluted borough in the UK

A British Heart Foundation study has named the most polluted places in the UK. Picture: PA/Press Association Images

Forest Gate primary school removes homophobic and misogynistic books but problems remain, says Ofsted

Zakariya Primary School in Forest Gate. Picture: Google.

East Ham dangerous driver who caused M11 crash turning off his Bluetooth given suspended jail sentence

Nizaur Rahman was driving his silver BMW convertible 320i along the hard shoulder before he crashed into a Mini on the M11. Picture: Google

Delays on c2c network after ‘person injured’ at Fenchurch Street

Fenchurch Street station, near Tower Hill. Picture: Mike Brooke.

First tenant announced for Royal Albert Dock business district

Artist's impression of how the ABP development will look when completed. Picture: Simon Kennedy

Latest from the Newham Recorder

East London blow away poor Basildon ahead of big derby date at Kings Cross Steelers

East London scrum half Joe Kelly

Levels star Ayden John signs for Premier League giants Arsenal

Ayden John with Per Mertesacker as he signs for Arsenal (Pic: Terry Bobie Agyekum)

Defender Turley says Orient squad know they must battle for places to start matches

Leyton Orient's Jamie Turley is congratulated on his goal against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

General election 2019: Climate change, crime, Brexit and the NHS debated at Langdon Academy hustings

Election candidates for East Ham Alka Sehgal Cuthbert (The Brexit Party), Stephen Timms (Labour), Michael Fox (Liberal Democrats) and Kamran Malik (Communities United Party) with Langdon Academy pupils. Picture: Amir Shah / Langdon Academy.

Panto review: Dame Trott steals the show in Barking Broadway’s Jack and the Beanstalk

Jack and the Beanstalk at the Barking Broadway is a solid performance of the panto classic. Picture: Broadway Theatre.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists