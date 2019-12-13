Search

General Election 2019: East Ham and West Ham landslides as long-serving Labour MPs hold their seats

PUBLISHED: 06:17 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 06:17 13 December 2019

East Ham Labour MP Stephen Timms and West Ham Labour MP Lyn Brown celebrate holding their seats with Newham Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz (centre). Picture: Andrew Brookes

Archant

Newham's long-serving Labour MPs emphatically retained their seats with huge majorities.

In East Ham, Stephen Timms retained the seat has held since 1994 with 41,703 votes, while in West Ham, Lyn Brown held the West Ham constituency she has served since 2005 with 42,181 votes.

Both MPs' vote shares were reduced by almost seven per cent compared with the last election, with Mr Timms receiving 5,421 fewer votes than in 2017 and Ms Brown losing 4,410.

But their wins were dampened by the poor performance of Labour nationally, as Boris Johnson's Conservatives winning the election and on course for a big majority.

Mr Timms said: "I'm obviously delighted with the result in East Ham and I thank the people in East Ham for steadfast support over such a long time and it has been a real privilege to represent the community in parliament for all that time.

"I'm disappointed by what has happened nationally - I think there were some excellent policies in our manifestos, policies which I will continue to fight for... but unfortunately we're not going to have a government that's going to be wanting to implement them any time soon."

Ms Brown said: "It's a fabulous result again in West Ham and I'm genuinely grateful to the people who voted for me and have given me their trust.

"I absolutely promise that I will do everything I can to protect them from as much of what I fear is coming down as the line as possible.

"I'm devastated that nationally the picture isn't brighter but I'm going to fight on."

Mr Timms won East Ham with a majority of 33,147 from his nearest challenger, Conservative Party candidate Scott Pattenden, who received 8,527 votes.

The next best was Liberal Democrats' Michael Fox with 2,158, followed by The Brexit Party's Alka Sehgal Cuthbert with 1,107, Green Party's Mike Spracklin with 883 and Communities United Party's Kamran Malik with 250.

Ms Brown won West Ham with a majority of 32,388 from her nearest challenger, the Conservative Party's Sara Kumar, who received 9,793 votes.

The next best was Liberal Democrats' Eimear O'Casey with 4,161, followed by Green Party's Danny Keeling with 1,780, The Brexit Party's Emma Jane Stockdale with 1,679, Christian People's Alliance's Paul Jobson with 463 and Communities United Party's Humera Kamran with 143.

For more on the vote count as it happened, including interviews with other candidates, view our live blog.

