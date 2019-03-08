Search

EU elections: Labour keeps the top spot in Newham

PUBLISHED: 18:37 28 May 2019

Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA.

PA Wire/PA Images

Labour kept the top spot in last week's EU parliamentary election despite its losses and in the face of the gains made by the Liberal Democrats on a pro-referendum ticket.

Labour dropped almost 7.5 per cent compared to 2014's vote, but they clung onto a majority of the poll at 51 per cent.

The Lib Dems made gains as they did elsewhere in London, using a 12 per cent push to secure 14 per cent of the ballot and second place.

The Brexit Party came third with 11.8 per cent of the vote, despite modest gains made by the Greens in fourth.

Much of the Brexit Party's success was undoubtedly at the expense of the Conservatives and UKIP.

The Conservatives dropped almost 11 per cent and UKIP lost 6 per cent.

The Conservatives came in fifth, with Change UK and UKIP following.

Overall the Lib Dems won the most seats in London, taking three of the eight. Labour took two, the same amount as the Brexit Party, and the Greens took one.

