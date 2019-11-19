Poll

General election 2019: Meet your East Ham constituency candidates

Voters go to the polls on December 12. Picture: Rui Vieira PA Archive/PA Images

The full list of candidates standing for East Ham at the general election has been published.

Liberal Democrats candidate for East Ham, Michael Fox. Picture: Lib Dems Liberal Democrats candidate for East Ham, Michael Fox. Picture: Lib Dems

The following people, in alphabetical order, will be battling for your votes in the run up to the December 12 poll.

Michael Fox - Liberal Democrats

"Our immediate priority must be stopping Brexit and its damaging effects which would hit areas like East Ham the hardest.

"We must also address the need to make our streets safer, by providing young people with opportunities, and solve the housing crisis."

Kamran Malik is the Communities United Party candidate for East Ham. Picture: Communities United Party Kamran Malik is the Communities United Party candidate for East Ham. Picture: Communities United Party

Michael lives in Beckton and works as a project manager in the construction industry, delivering social and affordable homes across the city, including in the Royal Albert Wharf development.

Working in construction and living in the private rental sector himself, Michael understands the impact of the housing crisis on East Ham and will work in Parliament to end it.

After studying biology at Durham University, Michael worked as an administrator in the NHS before joining the Royal Navy.

During his time in the navy, Michael trained for a year at Britannia Royal Naval College, Dartmouth, and became a commissioned officer. He was deployed twice to the Middle East and on security operations for the London 2012 Olympics.

The Conservative Party's parliamentary candidate for East Ham Scott Pattenden. Picture: Scott Pattenden. The Conservative Party's parliamentary candidate for East Ham Scott Pattenden. Picture: Scott Pattenden.

Kamran Malik - Communities United

"I am a British born national from east London but grew up in Pakistan. I have been living and working in Newham for the past 20 years and understand the daily struggles residents face whilst they struggle to get the required assistance from the government.

"Since returning to the United Kingdom I have been very concerned about the safe seat issue which has been abused by the mainstream political parties who are guaranteed to win the seats against all odds. I believe that any change within society cannot come from the mainstream political parties. That is why I am uniting the community to stand up for their rights."

In 2010 Mr Kamran Malik contested the West Ham seat as an independent candidate receiving 1,300 votes and the same year contested the seat for Newham and amassed 7,000 votes.

Kamran is also campaigning against relationships and sex education (RSE) being taught to young children. He wants to stop homelessness and end parking charges being used as a money-making scheme.

Alka Sehgal Cuthbert, Brexit Party candidate for East Ham. Picture: Brexit Party Alka Sehgal Cuthbert, Brexit Party candidate for East Ham. Picture: Brexit Party

Scott Pattenden - Conservative Party

Scott was born and brought up in London, where he lives as a single father with his 15-year-old twins. A programme manager by profession and a former army reservist, he believes strongly in serving his country and community where he volunteers with local youth organisations.

It is this desire to serve that led him to enter politics, where he will help local people with their issues and be a passionate advocate for East Ham residents in Westminster.

His priorities are:

Mike Spracklin is the Green Party candidate for East Ham. Picture: Green Party Mike Spracklin is the Green Party candidate for East Ham. Picture: Green Party

Cutting Crime - getting more police on our streets and cracking down on violent crime and drugs gangs, making our neighbourhood safer.

Better Schools - increasing funding for local schools in Newham by £6.9million, meaning local schools in East Ham will receive £6,192 per pupil, next year alone.

Helping local business - reducing small business tax burden by upto £1000, so our vibrant local traders can continue to thrive and offer more jobs to local residents.

Stephen Timms is the Labour Party candidate for East Ham. Picture: Ken Mears Stephen Timms is the Labour Party candidate for East Ham. Picture: Ken Mears

Alka Sehgal Cuthbert - Brexit Party

"The general election is about democracy - do our votes count, or do they not? As Parliamentary candidate for The Brexit Party in East Ham, I will ensure that the majority vote to Leave the EU is enacted in full.

"When the established parties outbid each other with promises of more money, they forget that many problems ordinary people face aren't all about money.

"We need a radical rethink on what we want our public services to do, and what kind of green industrial revolution we require in order to generate growth on the scale we need.

"Importantly, we need to make our political class more accountable to us - we should be their only source of authority.

"We don't often get the chance to make a difference; we did in 2016 - and we have one more chance to stop the anti-democratic parties from flouting our mandate. Give change a chance, vote for me."

Mike Spracklin - Green Party

"I was born in East Ham and have lived in East London most of my life enjoying the company of my friends and neighbors.

"I have a new career in facilities management after many years as an IT consultant. As for hobbies, drumming and campaigning.

"I joined the Greens basically as they are the only party living in the real world."

"Saving ourselves from ecological disaster is the over-riding priority. We must take wealth and power away from the British and Russian oligarchs to achieve this, giving it back to the general public.

"Ending austerity, protecting the NHS, remaining in the EU, reforming our democracy, reforming housing: these are all needed urgently.

"Massive investment in infrastructure, education, the environment, green and high tech industries is essential.

"All simply paid for by making the 0.1pc pay their taxes, pay decent wages and keeping their corrupting money out of politics."

Stephen Timms - Labour Party

"It has been a huge privilege to serve as East Ham's Member of Parliament for 25 years. Before that I was a local councillor for ten years, and council leader.

"Tory austerity policies have badly damaged the NHS and local services. Now the Tories want Britain to leave the EU with a deal imposing massive new bureaucracy on exporters. It would undermine wages, jobs and living standards.

"In Parliament, I am one of the Labour members of the Brexit select committee. Our scrutiny has revealed how Tory Brexit plans will damage the economy.

"Now, the people must be given the final say. Do we want to Leave with the proposed deal; or, now we know the details, would we prefer to Remain? I will campaign to Remain.

"In this election, Labour is launching an ambitious and radical campaign for real change. This is our chance to build a country for the many, not the few."