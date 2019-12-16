Brown vows to fight to protect West Ham from 'downward spiral' under Tories

Labour's Lyn Brown speaks at the Newham election count after retaining the seat of West Ham. Picture: Andrew Brookes Archant

Re-elected West Ham MP Lyn Brown has vowed to fight to protect her constituents amid a "terrible downward spiral" under the Conservatives.

The Labour candidate held the West Ham seat she has served since 2005 with 42,181 votes, during a disastrous general election for her party nationally.

Ms Brown said: "I'm genuinely grateful to the people who have voted for me and have given me their trust, and I absolutely promise that I will do everything I can to protect them from as much of what I fear is coming down the line as possible.

"I think it's a great pity that it's clear the NHS isn't going to be funded, that our children's hopes for the future are going to be dashed - there were so many good things that we could have done with the will and direction that we had.

"I'm devastated that nationally the picture isn't brighter but I'm going to fight on."

The Conservatives won 365 seats to Labour's 203, giving the Tories their largest majority in the House of Commons since 1987.

With the Conservatives in control of Parliament and having the numbers to push through Brexit and other policies, Ms Brown said the outlook was bleak for her constituents.

She said: "It means that this council is going to struggle to build the houses it needs; it means that our children are going to have to think twice about going off to university, because they're not going to want to saddle themselves with debt; it means it's going to be harder and harder for our children to get the resources they need in our schools.

"The reality is that the 70 per cent of the people who are living in poverty have somebody in work in their family - work is not an escape from poverty and the biggest problem we have from that is that rents are so high."

Ms Brown won with a majority of 32,388 from the Conservative Party's Sara Kumar, who received 9,793 votes.

"If people didn't feel that I was doing my job properly, if they couldn't get help from me when they ask for it, the result would be different," Ms Brown said.

"But we do work really hard and I'm genuinely privileged to be representing the seat that I grew up in."