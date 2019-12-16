Search

Advanced search

Brown vows to fight to protect West Ham from 'downward spiral' under Tories

PUBLISHED: 18:00 16 December 2019

Labour's Lyn Brown speaks at the Newham election count after retaining the seat of West Ham. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Labour's Lyn Brown speaks at the Newham election count after retaining the seat of West Ham. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Archant

Re-elected West Ham MP Lyn Brown has vowed to fight to protect her constituents amid a "terrible downward spiral" under the Conservatives.

The Labour candidate held the West Ham seat she has served since 2005 with 42,181 votes, during a disastrous general election for her party nationally.

Ms Brown said: "I'm genuinely grateful to the people who have voted for me and have given me their trust, and I absolutely promise that I will do everything I can to protect them from as much of what I fear is coming down the line as possible.

"I think it's a great pity that it's clear the NHS isn't going to be funded, that our children's hopes for the future are going to be dashed - there were so many good things that we could have done with the will and direction that we had.

"I'm devastated that nationally the picture isn't brighter but I'm going to fight on."

You may also want to watch:

The Conservatives won 365 seats to Labour's 203, giving the Tories their largest majority in the House of Commons since 1987.

With the Conservatives in control of Parliament and having the numbers to push through Brexit and other policies, Ms Brown said the outlook was bleak for her constituents.

She said: "It means that this council is going to struggle to build the houses it needs; it means that our children are going to have to think twice about going off to university, because they're not going to want to saddle themselves with debt; it means it's going to be harder and harder for our children to get the resources they need in our schools.

"The reality is that the 70 per cent of the people who are living in poverty have somebody in work in their family - work is not an escape from poverty and the biggest problem we have from that is that rents are so high."

Ms Brown won with a majority of 32,388 from the Conservative Party's Sara Kumar, who received 9,793 votes.

"If people didn't feel that I was doing my job properly, if they couldn't get help from me when they ask for it, the result would be different," Ms Brown said.

"But we do work really hard and I'm genuinely privileged to be representing the seat that I grew up in."

Related articles

PROMOTED CONTENT

NewVIc College alumni shares her university experience

NewVIc College alumni Anastasija is currently studying a BA degree in German and Russian

Meet NewVIc alumni Anastasija as she reflects on her journey from sixth form to her first year at university.

3 ways music lessons can benefit your child's development

Newham Music Trust is home to musical groups of all kinds suitable for a range of different playing abilities, and musicians of all ages. Photo Credit Lidia Crisafulli.

"Newham Music is the award-winning Music Education Hub for Newham, striving to ensure that all children and young people have the opportunity to make music," says Jill Meredith, Development and Communications Officer at Newham Music Academy.

"Don't underestimate the importance of what a musical education can do for your child. Music creates a positive, vibrant culture for young people in schools and communities and is a great way of celebrating their abilities and achievements, as well as supporting and enhancing their learning" added Jill as she explains how taking part in musical activities can help children develop socially and exposes them to a host of opportunities they wouldn't find elsewhere.

"Make the most of your time at NewVIc"

Ana Lissa has just completed her vocational Level 2 course in Travel and Tourism at NewVIc

Ana Lissa, who is progressing onto her level 3 course at NewVIc, says : "You'll be amazed with all it has to offer"

Most read

'I don't feel safe anymore': Victim appeals for witnesses after alleged attack by schoolboy in Plaistow

The victim first encountered a group in Plaistow High Street before the alleged attack in Swete Street. Picture: Google

Appeal to trace Forest Gate drug dealer who failed to attend court

Pedro Noba, 18, was convicted in his absence. Picture: Essex Police

General Election 2019: East Ham and West Ham landslides as long-serving Labour MPs hold their seats

East Ham Labour MP Stephen Timms and West Ham Labour MP Lyn Brown celebrate holding their seats with Newham Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz (centre). Picture: Andrew Brookes

Newham primary schools in national top 10 for reading, writing and maths results

Newham primary school performed better than most in the country in Key Stage 2 SATs results. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Images

Police hang up their Christmas 'wanted' list of 19 suspects for questioning

Scotland Yard puts out a 'wanted' list of 19 people police want to locate. Picture: Met Police
Education Promo

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

‘I don’t feel safe anymore’: Victim appeals for witnesses after alleged attack by schoolboy in Plaistow

The victim first encountered a group in Plaistow High Street before the alleged attack in Swete Street. Picture: Google

Appeal to trace Forest Gate drug dealer who failed to attend court

Pedro Noba, 18, was convicted in his absence. Picture: Essex Police

General Election 2019: East Ham and West Ham landslides as long-serving Labour MPs hold their seats

East Ham Labour MP Stephen Timms and West Ham Labour MP Lyn Brown celebrate holding their seats with Newham Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz (centre). Picture: Andrew Brookes

Newham primary schools in national top 10 for reading, writing and maths results

Newham primary school performed better than most in the country in Key Stage 2 SATs results. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Images

Police hang up their Christmas ‘wanted’ list of 19 suspects for questioning

Scotland Yard puts out a 'wanted' list of 19 people police want to locate. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Saints preserve Pellegrini for now as West Ham find formula and luck to win three precious points

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (left) celebrates scoring his sides first goal with Robert Snodgrass during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Leyton Orient coach Embleton disappointed to only draw with Bradford City

Orient's Lee Angol battles with Bradford rival Jake Reeves (pic Simon O'Connor)

West Ham ratings v Southampton

West Ham United's Michail Antonio celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides second goal before the goal was disallowed during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Brown vows to fight to protect West Ham from ‘downward spiral’ under Tories

Labour's Lyn Brown speaks at the Newham election count after retaining the seat of West Ham. Picture: Andrew Brookes

West Ham players bring Christmas cheer to sick youngsters

West Ham players Pablo Fornals, Goncarlo Cardosa, Roberto and Manuel Lanzini visting Newham University Hospital. Picture: WHUFC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists