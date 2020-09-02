Search

Circus returns to East Ham with Covid-secure performances

PUBLISHED: 17:00 02 September 2020

Zippos Circus ringmistress Tracy Jones. Picture: Zippos Circus

Zippos Circus

The show must go on, as the saying goes - and one circus is preparing to do just that in a post-Covid world as it makes East Ham home for a week.

Zippos will be staging performances at Central Park, in what is believed to be the first circus run in London since lockdown, from Thursday, September 3 until Tuesday, September 8.

The circus has been visiting the park on its national tours for many years, and regular visitors will find it has made changes to ensure it complies with all Covid-19 health and safety measures including social distancing seating within household or party ‘bubbles’ in the Big Top.

There will also be enhanced ventilation, PPE for staff, deep cleaning and random non-invasive temperature checks for selected visitors.

The wearing of face coverings is voluntary as the audience will all be facing in the same direction.

Another change will see the show presented by Zippos’ first female ringmistress, Tracy Jones, while veteran ringmaster Norman Barrett, 84, takes a break due to the pandemic.

Tracy will present a fast-moving spectacle featuring acrobats, aerialists, comics and daredevil motorcyclists who will be showcasing their talents after several months without performances.

Martin Burton, founder and director of Zippos Circus, said: “I cannot tell you how pleased we are to be back on the road again.

“We have worked tirelessly with the government and public health authorities to get the show back on tour in line with official regulations and guidance and are now confident that we can do so in a Covid-secure manner.

“The outdoor nature of the circus and well ventilated Big Top plus socially distanced seating and a range of new hygiene and safety measures will all help ensure that Zippos Circus will be a safe place for both our performers and families to enjoy and we look forward to welcoming everybody to our new show.”

Visitors are advised to book in advance as capacity in the Big Top has been reduced in order to accommodate the socially-distanced seating arrangements. For show times and tickets, visit zippos.co.uk

