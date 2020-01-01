Search

Advanced search

Man appears in court charged with murders of women found dead in freezer

PUBLISHED: 14:34 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:34 14 February 2020

The bodies of Henriett Szucs and Mary Jane Mustafa were found in a freezer in Custom House. Pictures: Ellie Hoskins and Ayse Hussein.

The bodies of Henriett Szucs and Mary Jane Mustafa were found in a freezer in Custom House. Pictures: Ellie Hoskins and Ayse Hussein.

Archant

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering two women who were found dead in a chest freezer.

Zahid Younis appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Friday, February 14, charged with the murders of Henriett Szucs, 34, and Mihrican Mustafa, 38.

You may also want to watch:

The bodies of Hungarian national Ms Szucs - who slept rough in Ilford - and mother-of-three Ms Mustafa were discovered by police in a flat in Custom House, on April 26, 2019.

Mr Younis, of Vandome Close, Custom House, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and nationality as British. He was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, February 18.

The 35-year old was previously charged with two counts of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a body.

Most Read

Troubled Stratford pub keeps its licence but must now scan customers’ IDs

The Queen's Head, West Ham Lane, has retained its licence. Picture: LDRS

Beckton kidnap gang jailed for more than 76 years

Josh Smith and Daniel

Jailed: Man who went on the run after murdering wife and daughters in East Ham

Mohamed Abdul Shakur. Picture: MPS

Teachers at Forest Gate and East Ham schools strike over academisation plans

Teachers at St Bon's form a picket line outside the school's Boleyn Road entrance on Thursday (February 13). Picture: Jon King

Plaistow school celebrating as five pupils secure scholarships worth combined £240k

The Cumberland School pupils Pijus Dragunas, Swatiya Montaha, Alexia Kieya, Maleehah Khan and Waez Amin have all won scholarships to top fee-paying schools. Picture: Tom Barnes

Most Read

Troubled Stratford pub keeps its licence but must now scan customers’ IDs

The Queen's Head, West Ham Lane, has retained its licence. Picture: LDRS

Beckton kidnap gang jailed for more than 76 years

Josh Smith and Daniel

Jailed: Man who went on the run after murdering wife and daughters in East Ham

Mohamed Abdul Shakur. Picture: MPS

Teachers at Forest Gate and East Ham schools strike over academisation plans

Teachers at St Bon's form a picket line outside the school's Boleyn Road entrance on Thursday (February 13). Picture: Jon King

Plaistow school celebrating as five pupils secure scholarships worth combined £240k

The Cumberland School pupils Pijus Dragunas, Swatiya Montaha, Alexia Kieya, Maleehah Khan and Waez Amin have all won scholarships to top fee-paying schools. Picture: Tom Barnes

Latest from the Newham Recorder

O’s and Robins have mutual respect after season opener

Lee Angol after a cross by Jordan Maguire-Drew led to an own goal (pic Simon O'Connor)

O’s boss Embleton faces selection headache for Robins clash

Ross Embleton celebrates (pic Simon O'Connor)

Man appears in court charged with murders of women found dead in freezer

The bodies of Henriett Szucs and Mary Jane Mustafa were found in a freezer in Custom House. Pictures: Ellie Hoskins and Ayse Hussein.

Take on our Friday pub quiz!

Take part in our Friday quiz. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Image released of man wanted on suspicion of robbery in Forest Gate

Jimmy Songa is wanted on suspicion of a robbery on May 28, 2019 in Forest Gate. Picture: MPS
Drive 24