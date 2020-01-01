Man appears in court charged with murders of women found dead in freezer

The bodies of Henriett Szucs and Mary Jane Mustafa were found in a freezer in Custom House. Pictures: Ellie Hoskins and Ayse Hussein. Archant

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering two women who were found dead in a chest freezer.

Zahid Younis appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Friday, February 14, charged with the murders of Henriett Szucs, 34, and Mihrican Mustafa, 38.

The bodies of Hungarian national Ms Szucs - who slept rough in Ilford - and mother-of-three Ms Mustafa were discovered by police in a flat in Custom House, on April 26, 2019.

Mr Younis, of Vandome Close, Custom House, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and nationality as British. He was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, February 18.

The 35-year old was previously charged with two counts of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a body.