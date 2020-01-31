Search

Man charged with murdering two women whose bodies were found in a freezer

PUBLISHED: 17:50 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:56 31 January 2020

Henriett Szucs and Mary Jane Mustafa. Pictures: Ellie Hoskins and Ayse Hussein.

Henriett Szucs and Mary Jane Mustafa. Pictures: Ellie Hoskins and Ayse Hussein.

Archant

A man has been charged with murdering two women whose bodies were found in a freezer.

Zahid Younis, 35, is accused of killing Mary Jane Mustafa, a 38-year-old mum-of-two from Canning Town, and Henriett Szucs, 34, a Hungarian who had been sleeping rough in Ilford.

Their bodies were found in a property in Vandome Close, Custom House, in April last year.

Younis, of Vandome Close, was initially charged with two counts of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body.

Police have since additionally charged him with murdering the two women and he is set to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Friday, February 14.

