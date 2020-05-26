Victim of Upton Park fatal collision named as police appeal for help tracing Mercedes driver

Zahid Hussain from Plaistow was pronounced dead at the scene after the motorcycle he was on collided with a lamppost at the corner of Plashet Road and Lucas Avenue, Upton Park on April 18.

A man who died in a fatal collision has been named as Zahid Hussain.

Officers have released the image of a white Mercedes car and appealed for the driver to come forward after the vehicle was seen travelling east along Plashet Road just before the collision.

Mr Hussain from Plaistow was pronounced dead at the scene after the motorcycle he was on collided with a lamppost at the corner of Plashet Road and Lucas Avenue, Upton Park on April 18. Police were called at 5.42pm.

The 37 year old’s next of kin have been informed and formal identification has taken place.

Officers have released the image of a white Mercedes car and appealed for the driver to come forward after the vehicle was seen travelling east along Plashet Road just before the collision. Police believe they may have seen the motorcycle. Detectives are also appealing to anyone in the area at the time who may have captured the crash on dashcam.

Police believe the driver of this car may have seen the motorcycle. Picture: MPS Police believe the driver of this car may have seen the motorcycle. Picture: MPS

If you can help, please call the serious collision investigation unit on 020 8597 4874, quoting Cad 5002/18Apr.

A Met spokesperson said: “There have been no arrests but enquiries into the circumstances continue.”