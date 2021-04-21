News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Take our survey to have your say on the future of the Newham Recorder

Author Picture Icon

Franki Berry

Published: 7:00 AM April 21, 2021   
Paper boy Roy Thomas

Paper boy Roy Thomas with the Newham Recorder - Credit: Steve Poston

Today we are asking readers to help us shape our future - by giving your views on the Newham Recorder.

Our readers and advertisers are a huge part of the communities we serve and our role is to support and reflect your passions, interests and needs – while reporting on the news. 

And we realise, after such a tough year, priorities and what matters to you could have changed.

We’re always looking to improve and provide the best read possible, so we’re asking for your help to do that by completing our survey – Your Paper, Your Voice.

Find out more about why we're asking you to fill in our survey here.

Click on this link to take the survey.

You may also want to watch:

Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Marius Aionesi

Metropolitan Police

Body found in search for missing Newham man

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Lady Helen Seymour House

Housing

Newham backs £3m purchase of Plaistow property for rough sleeper centre

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Canning Town

Housing

Housing campaigners to stage protest in Canning Town over empty homes

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Charlie Harrison

Crime

Police officer jailed for GBH after injuring man in Forest Gate

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus