Neighbours invited to find out more about plans for Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 March 2020

People are invited to the London Stadium to find out more about the future of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: Rahil Ahmad

RAHIL@RAHIL.CO.UK

A neighbourhood talk is being held to let people know about the latest changes and plans for Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

The evening for neighbours and businesses, entitled Your Neighbourhood Talks, is at London Stadium on Tuesday, March 17 from 6pm to 8.30pm.

Representatives from a number of organisations are expected to be there - including Ambition, Aspire, Achieve, Bike Works and Archant Newspaper Group - to talk about their work at the park and surrounding area.

This includes education, training, housing projects, such as those in East Wick and Sweetwater, as well as updates on the East Bank scheme.

People will also have the opportunity to tour around the London Stadium and find out more about the process of running the venue. Free tours will be running at 6.15pm and 8pm. Book a place by registering on the Eventbrite link.

The full list of organisations due to be there:

East Wick and Sweetwater

Archant Newspaper Group

Hub67, EVT space and Yard

Echo

Park Champions

Copper Box Arena and London Aquatics Centre

London Stadium and Community track

Lee and Stort Boat Tours

East Bank

LLDC regen team: East Works, Summer School, circular economy

Construction Training Centre

Year of Sport (E20 Football Foundation, Badu, Bike Works, LYR)

Get Living London

Capri

East London Energy

London Power

Ambition, Aspire, Achieve

The Stratford hotel

Clarnico Quay

Pro Bike Service

Stratford Original

For more details email yourneighbourhoodtalks@queenelizabetholympicpark.co.uk or visit Your Neighbourhood Talks.

Neighbours invited to find out more about plans for Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

