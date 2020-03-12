Neighbours invited to find out more about plans for Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park
PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 March 2020
A neighbourhood talk is being held to let people know about the latest changes and plans for Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.
The evening for neighbours and businesses, entitled Your Neighbourhood Talks, is at London Stadium on Tuesday, March 17 from 6pm to 8.30pm.
Representatives from a number of organisations are expected to be there - including Ambition, Aspire, Achieve, Bike Works and Archant Newspaper Group - to talk about their work at the park and surrounding area.
This includes education, training, housing projects, such as those in East Wick and Sweetwater, as well as updates on the East Bank scheme.
People will also have the opportunity to tour around the London Stadium and find out more about the process of running the venue. Free tours will be running at 6.15pm and 8pm. Book a place by registering on the Eventbrite link.
The full list of organisations due to be there:
East Wick and Sweetwater
Archant Newspaper Group
Hub67, EVT space and Yard
Echo
Park Champions
Copper Box Arena and London Aquatics Centre
London Stadium and Community track
Lee and Stort Boat Tours
East Bank
LLDC regen team: East Works, Summer School, circular economy
Construction Training Centre
Year of Sport (E20 Football Foundation, Badu, Bike Works, LYR)
Get Living London
Capri
East London Energy
London Power
Ambition, Aspire, Achieve
The Stratford hotel
Clarnico Quay
Pro Bike Service
Stratford Original
For more details email yourneighbourhoodtalks@queenelizabetholympicpark.co.uk or visit Your Neighbourhood Talks.