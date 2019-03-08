Search

Charity making a 'real difference' to youngsters' lives scoops almost £900

PUBLISHED: 10:00 28 October 2019

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz and cabinet member for children’s social care Sarah Ruiz present a cheque for £845.96 to Young Star Mentoring CEO Tony Lemboye with council service manager Steve Chaplin. Picture: Newham Council

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz and cabinet member for children's social care Sarah Ruiz present a cheque for £845.96 to Young Star Mentoring CEO Tony Lemboye with council service manager Steve Chaplin. Picture: Newham Council

A charity which "makes a real difference" to young people is almost £900 better off thanks to "generous" donations.

People from Newham have raised £845.96 for mayor Rokhsana Fiaz's chosen charity, Young Star Mentoring.

Ms Fiaz and Cllr Sarah Ruiz presented the cheque to Tony Lemboye, CEO of Young Star Mentoring.

The mayor said: "I would like to thank everyone who provided generous donations to support Young Star Mentoring's work.

"The charity has made a real difference to many young people who have experienced difficulties in their lives.

"They have benefitted from incredible experiences and learnt valuable skills which they have described as life-changing."

The money was raised from donations over two nights at this year's Under the Stars musical extravaganza.

Young Star Mentoring uses fitness to encourage youngsters' teamwork skills, self-discipline, respect and a deeper sense of community.

Its work includes expeditions to the Lake District, Snowdonia, the Brecon Beacons and the Camino De Santiago in Spain.

The charity has been working with care leavers for the past two years.

For further information visityoungstarmentoring.org.uk

