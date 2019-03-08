Young performers to sing in opera

The young performers at Theatre Royal Stratford East. Picture: Sharron Wallace Sharron Wallace

Pupils are set to get a taste of the theatre when they take to the stage alongside professional opera singers.

Youngsters from Brampton Primary School, East Ham, and Churchfields Junior School, South Woodford, have been rehearsing for Noye's Fludde, to be performed at Theatre Royal Stratford East next month.

The 120 pupils have been taking part in weekly rehearsals with the creative team and will join the full company for final rehearsals in late June.

They will perform alongside students at the Royal College of Music, Stratford East Singers and the English National Opera's community choir for the production of Benjamin Britten's opera, based on the story of Noah's Ark.

Young musicians from Newham Music Hub and Redbridge Music Service will join the English National Opera's orchestra..

Noye's Fludde runs at Theatre Royal Stratford East from Monday, July 1 until Saturday, July 13.

Tickets are priced from £10 from stratfordeast.com