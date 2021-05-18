News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Opinion

Young curators explore 'tremendous bond' between corner shops and community

Logo Icon

Naima Iffat Ahmed and Zi Rong Huang

Published: 12:00 PM May 18, 2021   
Fatih Altun, owner of Caner Supermarket in Odessa Road.

Fatih Altun, owner of Caner Supermarket in Odessa Road. - Credit: Sylvie Belbouab

During Heritage Month and Newham’s Year of the Young Person, two young participants of Newham’s New Curators Project, Naima Iffat Ahmed and Zi Rong Huang, spoke to the team at Frames of Mind, Zoe Flynn and Bo Chapman, on their project Counter Culture to write this piece.

Frames of Mind is a participatory arts organisation based in Newham which uses film as a tool to engage communities and empower different voices.

On May 8, a week into the Newham Heritage line-up, Frames of Mind held an event to dabble into the world of stop motion using items which could be found in a corner shop. Watching back, the short clips added new meaning to the products and breathed fun life into them.

As part of the wider project, Frames of Mind also trained a team of volunteers in multimedia skills to become heritage producers. Together, they created three intimate short films by speaking to the owners of the corner shops about their pasts, presents and futures.

The films and insights from customers illuminated the spirit of community and the role that corner shops and the people running them, often migrants and their families, play in keeping things afloat.

The tremendous bond that shop owners forge with their customers will certainly ensure their survival. 

The connection between a local popping in for a pint of milk and a shop owner who carries a long conversation is completely different to other shopping experiences. Certainly, with progression in the supermarket sector including changes such as contactless drop-offs, the humanity and warmth that the corner shop provides will be hard to match.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man tried to become comic book character by stabbing teen in park toilets
  2. 2 Leyton Orient confident next manager will take them to the next level
  3. 3 Letter: Targeted response in London to Indian Covid variant
  1. 4 Indian variant of Covid-19 - what's the situation in London?
  2. 5 Ex-police officer among group jailed for £850k intercept from rival gangs
  3. 6 Leyton Orient reportedly down to final three candidates
  4. 7 Commission set up to explore future of special needs provision in Newham
  5. 8 Family of man who died after attack in Canning Town pays tribute to a 'loving, generous' father
  6. 9 Newham to roll out greener fleet as part of £20m plans
  7. 10 Teenagers killed in London in 2021 so far nears 2020 total

However, looking to the future, corner shops need to adapt to current times.

Caner Supermarket is a corner shop owned by Fatih Altun, which features in the Frames of Mind project, which has adapted to changing demographics and organic food trends, and even has a dedicated section for locally freshly baked goods. 

Despite the threat of large companies, corner shops sustain themselves with their established ties within the community and the historical experiences.

Visit https://www.newhamheritagemonth.org/records/counter-culture-background/ to find out more about the Frames of Mind project. 

Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

London Fire Brigade

London Fire Brigade | Updated

Blaze under control at block of flats being built in Canning Town

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Stratford and the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Stratford Station

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

Architects awarded £300K contract for Stratford Station makeover

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
fr luc emmerich with broken statue

Crime

Vandal targets St Antony statue outside church in Forest Gate

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
The Carpenters Estate in Stratford.

Homelessness

Rumours over empty Stratford estate homes quashed in meeting

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus