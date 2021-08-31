News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Festival celebrating West African culture returns to East Ham

Jon King

Published: 10:09 AM August 31, 2021   
A rapper performing on the stage for the Yaram Masquerade Festival

A rapper performing on the stage for the Yaram Masquerade Festival - Credit: Ken Mears

A community festival celebrating Gambian and West African culture has returned to lift people's spirits.

Yaram Masquerade Festival drew crowds of revellers to Barking Road Recreation Ground in East Ham on Sunday, August 29.

The Yaram Masquerade Festival gets into full swing at the Barking Road Recreation Ground

The Yaram Masquerade Festival in full swing at Barking Road Recreation Ground. - Credit: Ken Mears

Event director Njok Malik Jeng said: "It has been a tough two years with the Covid-19 pandemic.

"As restrictions are lifted and society returns to normalcy, we decided to bring back the festival in order to lift people’s spirits. The response was very positive with a great turn out."

A Seneke group performing at the Yaram Masquerade Festival

A Seneke group performs at the Yaram Masquerade Festival. - Credit: Ken Mears

The annual event is organised by Yaram Arts, which is a non-profit organisation funded by Arts Council England.

It showcases mainly Gambian and West African cultures, but has a mix of other traditions from the continent.

Young performers take to the stage at the Yaram Masquerade Festival

Young performers take to the stage at the Yaram Masquerade Festival. - Credit: Ken Mears

This was proven by this year's headline act - the veteran Congolese soukous band Kanda BongoMan & Kasai Masai. Soukous is a genre of dance music.

Bakary Maneh with son Momodou

Bakary Maneh with son Momodou enjoying the festival. - Credit: Ken Mears

Other artists included the rapper Halifa, Deeblak, Seneke Seruba and Kora group, Medoune Sabar group and Amy Jah Bless from Stockholm.

The organisers report audience numbers of more than 1,000 people.

Youngsters having fun at the festival

Youngsters having fun at the festival. - Credit: Ken Mears


