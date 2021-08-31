Festival celebrating West African culture returns to East Ham
- Credit: Ken Mears
A community festival celebrating Gambian and West African culture has returned to lift people's spirits.
Yaram Masquerade Festival drew crowds of revellers to Barking Road Recreation Ground in East Ham on Sunday, August 29.
Event director Njok Malik Jeng said: "It has been a tough two years with the Covid-19 pandemic.
"As restrictions are lifted and society returns to normalcy, we decided to bring back the festival in order to lift people’s spirits. The response was very positive with a great turn out."
The annual event is organised by Yaram Arts, which is a non-profit organisation funded by Arts Council England.
You may also want to watch:
It showcases mainly Gambian and West African cultures, but has a mix of other traditions from the continent.
This was proven by this year's headline act - the veteran Congolese soukous band Kanda BongoMan & Kasai Masai. Soukous is a genre of dance music.
Most Read
- 1 Leyton Orient set to sign Millwall youngster Alex Mitchell
- 2 Wendy's restaurant opens in Stratford
- 3 Deadline Day: West Ham sign Croatia international attacker Nikola Vlašić
- 4 Otas Sarkus death: Image of car used in fatal shooting released by police
- 5 Appeal after £9,000 racing bike stolen from train
- 6 Festival celebrating West African culture returns to East Ham
- 7 Leyton Orient boss hoping to have more options for trip to Newport
- 8 Player ratings: Antonio shines for West Ham in Crystal Palace draw
- 9 Travel round-up: Road and rail disruptions across east London next week
- 10 Wendy's Stratford opening date confirmed
Other artists included the rapper Halifa, Deeblak, Seneke Seruba and Kora group, Medoune Sabar group and Amy Jah Bless from Stockholm.
The organisers report audience numbers of more than 1,000 people.