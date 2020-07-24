Manor Park boy, 13, recognised for helping family in need during coronavirus pandemic

Yahya Awais, 13, from Manor Park was nominated for the Jack Petchey’s Community Awards scheme for helping family friends during lockdown. Picture: The Jack Petchey Foundation Archant

A boy from Manor Park has been recognised for going above and beyond to help a young family during the coronavirus pandemic.

Yahya Awais, 13, received a Jack Petchey’s Community Awards for lending a hand when a family friend, who is in the army, was deployed to help the NHS at the beginning of lockdown and had to leave home.

Yahya helped the family by shopping for them, going the extra mile to buy nappies and other necessities even when the shops were running out.

Yahya said: “Getting this award is a great honour for me. It tells me I am seen as having potential for the future of society.

“I’ve got to make sure of my responsibilities to represent that society and make sure I give back to the community.”

The Jack Petchey Foundation launched the award scheme to recognise young people who are helping their community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Yahya’s nominator Awais Sikandar said: “I think Yahya had the line from Sir Jack Petchey’s belief ‘If you think you can, you can’ in his mind before helping my family in this dangerous situation.”

Visit www.jackpetcheyfoundation.org.uk/opportunities/jack-petcheys-community-nominations/ to nominate a young person for a community award.

Winners receive £50 for themselves or a chosen charity and a letter from Sir Jack Petchey in recognition of their community spirit.