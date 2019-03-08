Activist pulled off train roof at Canning Town as Extinction Rebellion protests disrupt Jubilee line and DLR

An Extinction Rebellion protester on the roof of a train at Canning Town. Picture: @ChrisChrysanth2 / Twitter Archant

Commuters pulled a protester off the roof of a train at Canning Town as Extinction Rebellion activists disrupt east London stations.

British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed three separate and simultaneous incidents involving Extinction Rebellion protest action at Stratford, Canning Town, and Shadwell began shortly around 7am.

Video shared on social media appeared to show a number of activists from the environmental campaign group climbing on to a train at Canning Town station.

Holding a sign that reads 'Business as usual = death', the protesters were met with shouting from waiting commuters.

Commuters were seen dragging one of the protesters from the roof of the train.

Extinction Rebellion protesters targeted Newham underground stations. Picture: @CharWilkoo / Twitter. Extinction Rebellion protesters targeted Newham underground stations. Picture: @CharWilkoo / Twitter.

In a clip posted on Twitter, one of the activists was pulled from the train by his foot, and ended up on the ground surrounded by train users who shouted at him.

A member of TfL staff appeared to stop people from attacking the male activist further by intervening and holding them back.

BTP said there had been four arrests so far at Stratford and Canning Town on the Jubilee Line.

In a statement, BTP said: "Protesters had dangerously obstructed Jubilee Line and DLR services by either climbing on top of services or by gluing themselves to the trains.

"Four arrests have been made in connection to the Stratford and Canning Town incidents, with those detained being taken to police custody.

"Specialist Protest Removal Teams remain at Shadwell station, and are working to resume services as soon as possible.

"We continue to urge protesters to not target the London Underground network.

"This is dangerous, not only for protesters but for commuters.

"We have increased our patrols on the London Underground and at other rail hubs throughout London."

The Jubilee line is running with minor delays whilst there are currently severe delays on the DLR from Bank to Lewisham and from Tower Gateway to Beckton.

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said in a statement: "I strongly condemn the Extinction Rebellion protesters who have targeted the London Underground and DLR this morning.

"This illegal action is extremely dangerous, counterproductive and is causing unacceptable disruption to Londoners who use public transport to get to work.

"It is also an unfair burden on our already overstretched police officers. I urge demonstrators to protest peacefully and within the boundaries of the law."