Police arrest 21 as Extinction Rebellion joins arms fair protest

Extinction Rebellion

Police have arrested 21 people as the climate activists Extinction Rebellion joined the protesters outside the ExCeL on September 4, the venue for the next Defence & Security Equipment International arms fair.

A protestor is taken away by the police. Picture: Extinction Rebellion.

They were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and obstruction of the highway.

XR demonstrators joined the existing activists who camped out at the site on Monday, September 2.

They used a signature Extinction Rebellion boat to block access to the exhibition centre in Royal Albert Way.

A week of disruption is planned in the run-up to and during DSEI, which is set to take place from Tuesday, September 10 to 13.

XR said that war creates devastating environmental damage and that the government should be creating an emergency budget to bring down emissions and increase biodiversity, instead of helping facilitate one of the world's largest arms fairs.

Extinction Rebellion's Liam Geary Baulch said: "We envision a world where people have a right to a future and a right to live in peace with a home, food, and water - all things that are put at risk by fuelling conflict and the climate and ecological emergency around the world.

"When the food and water runs out, we can expect more conflict and a much bigger refugee crisis. We need to transfer jobs from the arms industry into the sustainable economy now, we need an emergency budget to help do that, and we need to stop fuelling conflict around the world which is only increasing these problems.

"The UK has to own up to its part in creating these global problems, take real leadership in reducing warming and conflict, and create deliberative democracies which can solve this emergency."

While there is some disagreement, there is a large body of evidence that suggests climate change will lead to more conflict.

Academics worldwide have posited that, with a warming climate leading to more extreme weather and causing more failed harvests and droughts, countries will be more likely to fight for resources.

The organisers of DSEI have previously said that the arms trade is productive part of the UK's economy. It has also emphasised that it only serves the legitimate arms industry and supports the right to protest.