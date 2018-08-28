Youth charity sets up new Stratford Centre hub

A youth charity has opened up a new hub in Stratford.

XLP, which supports young people growing up on inner city estates, has set up a base in an empty shop in the Stratford Centre.

The charity offers support and guidance to young people through mentoring, theatre, sport and other workshops.

The hub opened in January and currently offers weekly dance and fencing classes, plus a fortnightly young leaders’ group.

A fashion and design project is set to begin in February half term, and the charity also intends to run study sessions for Year 11 pupils in the future.

Tony Peters, Stratford Shopping Centre’s manager, said: “We are delighted XLP are opening in Stratford Shopping Centre.

“Their presence will add to the vibrancy we have at the centre and I am sure they will be hugely successful with the local community.”

For more information about the charity and its work, visit xlp.org.uk