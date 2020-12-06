WSL: Chelsea 3 West Ham 2

Published: 4:02 PM December 6, 2020 Updated: 11:12 AM December 9, 2020

Sam Kerr scored a hat-trick as Chelsea welcomed fans back to Kingsmeadow in style with a 3-2 London derby victory against West Ham.

Kerr scored one before half time and added another two after the break as hundreds of fans watched the home side go 28 Barclays FA Women’s Super League games unbeaten.

Rachel Daly got West Ham back into the match two minutes into the second half while Magdalena Eriksson’s late own goal threatened a Hammers comeback that eventually didn’t materialise.

Chelsea fans didn’t have long to wait before celebrating a goal, with Kerr’s opener coming after just 15 minutes.

Pernille Harder found Fran Kirby on the right, who delivered a decent cross tucked into the corner of the goal by the Australian at close range.

The Hammers could have equalised instantly, but Daly was denied by Ann-Katrin Berger’s fantastic save when one-on-one in front of goal.

Chelsea kept pushing for the second, with Melanie Leupolz forcing Mackenzie Arnold into a diving save to deny the German’s strike from distance halfway through the first half.

West Ham levelled straight after the restart, Adriana Leon breaking free down the left before pulling the ball back for Daly to make an easy tap-in.

Chelsea restored their lead in the 55th minute, Kerr capitalising on Harder’s shot which Arnold could only parry straight into the path of her fellow Australian.

And Kirby set up Kerr’s hat-trick as she took a close-range opportunity after 68 minutes, before being taken off with a slight injury late in the game.

Alisha Lehmann’s cross was inadvertently headed into her own net by Eriksson as West Ham charged for a late comeback.

But Chelsea looked the likelier to get a sixth goal of the game, with Erin Cuthbert’s free kick well saved by Arnold, with their 12th successive home win setting a record in the WSL.

West Ham coach Billy Stewart said: “I thought we were in the game right until the last second. To still be in with a chance to get something out of Chelsea is massive.

“I think the girls have trained really well. The confidence has grown and grown as a squad of players.

“The non-starting players have supported the starting players at half-time. We’re building foundations.

“At half time, we just told the players to keep believing in themselves and what they’re doing. We had a game plan and we stuck to that.

“We were unfortunate with a couple of the goals we gave away. You can’t hold onto to the ball too long against Chelsea’s attacking players as they’re really quick.

“Mackenzie Arnold had a great game. We will look at the goals and analyse it as a team, but certainly I thought she had a fantastic game.”

West Ham United (4-3-3): Mackenzie Arnold, Cecilie Redisch, Gilly Flaherty, Grace Fisk, Laura Vetterlein, Cho So-Hyun, Emily van Egmond, Kate Longhurst (Grant 58), Rachel Daly, Martha Thomas (Lehmann 82), Adriana Leon (Svitkova 70).

Unused subs: Brosnan, Mustafa, Joel, Dali, Cissoko, Kiszkis.

*To follow the action and sign up for The FA Player’s live Barclays FA Women’s Super League coverage visit [womenscompetitions.thefa.com]womenscompetitions.thefa.com.