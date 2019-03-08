Search

World's longest guitar lesson to take place in Canning Town

PUBLISHED: 14:00 30 June 2019

The Guitar Social sessions teach visually impaired people to play the guitar. Picture: Guitar Social

The Guitar Social sessions teach visually impaired people to play the guitar. Picture: Guitar Social

Guitar Social

It's not easy to teach people to play the guitar - so imagine doing it for 24 hours straight.

That's the world record attempt set to take place in London City Island, Canning Town.

All the money raised will allow The Guitar Social to continue running a scheme specifically designed to help visually impaired people play the guitar.

The 24 hour marathon starts at 6pm on Thursday, July 18 and will see around 200 musicians, from novices to the more advanced, taught in classes of 10.

It will end with a mass outdoor jam, where all the participants will play the same song together.

Thomas Binn, founder of The Guitar Social, said: "Our classes are about reducing social isolation, raising self-esteem and connecting communities that are too often ignored by the arts world.

"We decided to use this event to showcase the power of music and to rally support for those who really need it."

For more information and to take part, visit guitarsocial.thedrum.com

